Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Investors Take Note - CME Group Is Back

Jul. 27, 2023 12:20 PM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CME Group's stock is up 18% year-to-date after strong earnings, validating the long-term bull case.
  • The company saw growth in key segments like interest rates and commodities, demonstrating the scalability of its business model.
  • CME's higher rate per contract indicates increased profitability, and its commitment to steady dividend distributions makes it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Markets Await Fed Announcement On Interest Rates

Scott Olson

Introduction

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) has been a core holding of my portfolio since 2022 when I decided that this financial corporation is one of the best ways to build wealth in a highly competitive sector: by buying a

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.5K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 12:36 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.49K)
I bought my first a few weeks ago. It’s already up up like 10%. Nice to have co formation & more research.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.