PonyWang

I will be reviewing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM, "TSMC") Q2 2023 results today.

I think that this is a good way for us to gauge how the other semiconductor companies may fare, given that TSMC supplies to the most established and leading players in the industry.

I think that the company's second quarter results told a tale of two parts of its business. The first part of its business, the one related to the AI opportunity, is seeing huge near-term growth and likely will represent a significant portion of the business mix in five years' time. The second part of its business, which is basically the other parts not related to the AI opportunity, is seeing muted demand across the board.

Let's dive right into it by starting with the latest revenue mix of TSMC.

Revenue mix

In terms of the wafer revenue mix by technology, the bulk of its revenues today come from 5nm technology and 7nm technology, which makes up about 50% of its revenue mix as of 2Q23.

Wafer revenue mix by technology (UBS, TSMC)

In terms of revenue mix by platform, high performance computing has emerged as the top contributor of revenue, taking over the smartphone segment, making up 44% of revenues today. The smartphone segment remains in the second spot with 33% of revenues.

Revenue mix by platform (UBS, TSMC)

Review of the Q2 2023 quarter

In the second quarter of 2023, TSMC's revenue fell 5.5% sequentially in NT of 6.2% in USD as its business was affected by the macroeconomic environment. This resulted in dampened end market demand and customers continuing with their inventory adjustment.

Gross margin and operating profit margin for 2Q23 was 54.1% and 42%, slighter better than the high end of its guidance. Gross margin was down 2.2 percentage points sequentially as a result of lower capacity utilization and higher electricity costs while management continued to have stringent cost controls to limit the downside on gross margins. While the market demand remains muted, TSMC continued to invest in the necessary research and development costs to support the development of its 2nm and 3nm technology, thus leading to the 42% operating profit margin.

One of the big disappointments for TSMC was that the full year 2023 guidance was once again reduced, to down 10% year-on-year. This is due to the muted demand across the board. This implies a much weaker 4Q23 quarter compared to the historical pattern, which is attributed to Apple (AAPL) adopting 3nm only for the Pro series for its iPhone and continued downtrend for Android SoC on 5nm.

Given that the semiconductor industry is approaching the trough of the cycle, I think that the slower second half recovery is mostly a result of the stricter fabless destocking across multiple segments due to the uncertainty in end demand. I think we will see fabless inventory being digested to a healthier level by the end of 4Q23 and, thus, leading to a cycle recovery in 2024.

Despite this weakness in the near-term demand, TSMC will be doubling its Chip on Wafer on Substrate ("CoWoS") capacity in for AI chips and expects very strong growth in the AI semiconductor market in the next couple of years, which I will explain below.

2023 capital expenditure for TSMC is expected to be at the low end of the guidance of $32 billion to $36 billion.

Very strong AI growth

One of the most fascinating comments from the TSMC earnings call was the strong AI growth trend that TSMC is experiencing.

The company stated that AI-related revenue, which includes CPU/GPU/ASIC accelerator, accounts for 6% of revenues today.

As a result of the strong generative AI demand TSMC is seeing, it expects this revenue to grow at a CAGR of 50% for the next five years until 2027.

It will be doubling its CoWoS capacity, and the company expects that AI supply will be tight until late 2024.

I think what is amazing about this is TSMC's unique position in advanced nodes and AI chips, meaning that it is the main foundry to be benefitting from this AI demand.

As a result, I expect TSMC's AI HPC segment to be growing tremendously in the next five-year period.

Migration to 3nm technology

TSMC has been seen as the pioneer and leader amongst all foundries as a result of its 3nm technology leadership position.

TSMC technology (TSMC)

For those who are new to TSMC, the company is regarded as having the leadership position in 3nm technology, at least in 2023 to 2024. This is because Samsung Foundry currently is still addressing and tackling its gate-all-around ("GAA") yield issues in 3nm, while Intel Corporation (INTC) is focusing on getting its process migration back on track.

In the 2Q23 quarter, TSMC stated that it expects gross margins to be diluted by 2% to 3% in 3Q23, 3% to 4% in 4Q23, and 3% to 4% in 2024 as a result of the ramp up in 3nm technology.

Despite macro headwinds, diluting from its ramp of 3nm technology and an uncertain demand outlook, TSMC reiterates its long-term gross margin outlook of at least 53%.

Also, in the Q2 2023 quarter, TSMC stated that its 2nm technology is on track to begin production in 2025. The company expects that second generation 2nm technology to feature backside power delivery and begin mass production in 2026.

Overseas expansion

TSMC is expecting delays in its U.S. fab production.

The ramp-up of the Arizona fab for 4nm technology has been pushed back to 2025.

This is due to a lack of ecosystem support, shortage of labor and insufficient R&D support in the US.

On the other hand, its operation in Japan remains on track.

According to the management of TSMC, they may increase the pricing for overseas wafer manufacturing to reflect the higher costs as well as TSMC's value add.

Valuation

TSMC is currently trading at 15x 2024 P/E.

The company is growing at about 20% EPS CAGR from 2024, as a result of a cycle recovery and AI upside.

I assume a P/E multiple of 20x for TSMC. I think that this is justified given the near-term EPS CAGR, strong leadership position in 3nm and 5nm technology.

As a result, my 1-year price target is $129, representing 32% upside from current levels.

In terms of intrinsic value and entry price of TSMC, they are $94 and $76 respectively.

For the intrinsic value, I assumed an EPS CAGR of about 18% over the next five-year period, a discounted rate of 15% and a terminal multiple of 20x 2027F P/E.

For the entry price, I applied a 20% discount to the intrinsic value of TSMC.

Conclusion

TSMC's 2Q23 showed that on one hand, there are huge AI opportunities in the semiconductor space in the next five years, but on the other hand, the macro backdrop and demand environment remain muted.

The lowered 2023 full year guidance is a reminder to the market that while AI opportunities are huge, there are constraints that will limit the upside in the near term, and it also showed that the macro environment remains uncertain.

I think that TSMC's Q2 2023 results are a proxy to what we may see with other semiconductor names, given how much has been priced in with many semiconductor companies that have a hint of AI-related revenue. In particular, for those with low or minimal AI-related revenues, TSMC's commentaries hint that the muted demand may continue for longer than expected. For those with AI-related revenues, it may vary, but the message TSMC is showing is that there are strong long-term drivers for AI semiconductors, but in the near term, AI supply will be tight, so there will be winners and there will be losers.

My 1-year price target is $129, representing 32% upside from current levels.

I estimate TSMC's intrinsic value today to be around $94 and as a result, I am looking to enter a position in TSMC at $76 to ensure a sufficient margin of safety.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.