Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 11:27 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.84K Followers

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marci Ryvicker - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations

Brian Roberts - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Armstrong - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Cavanagh - President of Comcast Corporation

David Watson - President and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Cable

Conference Call Participants

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Philip Cusick - J.P. Morgan

Jessica Reif Ehrlich - BofA Securities

Stephen Kale - Wells Fargo

John Hodulik - UBS

Vijay Jayant - Evercore ISI

Jonathan Chaplin - New Street

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Comcast's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note that this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Ms. Marci Ryvicker. Please go ahead, Ms. Ryvicker.

Marci Ryvicker

Thank you, operator, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call. You'll first hear from Mike Cavanagh and Jason Armstrong. Then Brian Roberts and Dave Watson will join us and be available for Q&A.

I will now refer you to slide two of the presentation accompanying this call, which can also be found on our Investor Relations Web site, which contains our Safe Harbor disclaimer. This conference call may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In addition, during this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our 8-K and trending schedule issued earlier this morning for the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike.

Michael Cavanagh

Thanks, Marci, and good morning, everyone. I'm very pleased with our second quarter results, which again demonstrate that our focused efforts

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.