Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 11:27 AM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.84K Followers

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Boutross - Vice President, Investor Relations

Nick Zarcone - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rick Galloway - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Stember - ROTH MKM

Craig Kennison - Baird

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Brian Butler - Stifel

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

Operator

Good morning and thank you for joining LKQ Corporation’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I am your operator, Jiao. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the conference over to Joe Boutross, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Joe Boutross

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to LKQ’s second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With us today are Nick Zarcone, LKQ’s President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Galloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to the LKQ website at lkqcorp.com for earnings release issued this morning as well as the accompanying slide presentation for this call.

Now, let me quickly cover the Safe Harbor. Some of the statements that we make today maybe considered forward-looking. These include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today’s earnings press release and slide presentation. Hopefully, everyone has had a chance to look at our 8-K, which we filed with the SEC earlier today. And as normal, we are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.