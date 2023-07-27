Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OMFL: Economic Cycle Prompts 84% Turnover For This Top Multi-Factor ETF

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF tracks a rules-based Index that selects U.S. securities based on five factors: size, value, momentum, low volatility, and quality. Factors are emphasized based on the economic cycle.
  • Portfolio turnover is high because OMFL has been switching between the expansion and slowdown phases, which target entirely different factors. This month, 84% of holdings by weight were substituted.
  • However off-putting that may be, the strategy is working. OMFL is a top-performing ETF, and features an extremely reasonable 0.29% expense ratio for what's effectively an actively-managed fund.
  • The catch is that OMFL's outperformance is mainly limited to the period before the pandemic. It correctly selected the slowdown phase in Q1 2020, potentially sparing it from an additional 20% decline that would have made its track record far less impressive.
  • With the latest changes, OMFL is back to holding a well-diversified portfolio of small- and mid-cap stocks with a $11 billion weighted average market cap. This article highlights this and other key fundamental metrics compared to three alternative ETFs for your review.
MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) fund managers are at it again. Or rather, its algorithm is. Two weeks ago, OMFL turned over 84% of holdings by weight and is now dominated by riskier small- and

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, VIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I expect to initiate a long position in OMFL in August 2023.

Comments (2)

Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 12:51 PM
Premium
Comments (1.14K)
I am glad you hit on the outperformance in 2020 compared to other ETFs: MOAT, JQUA. I am a retiree and use this fund as a compliment to SCHD/DIVO.
In my Roth IRA I have a 10% weighting, in my Rollover IRA a 5% weighting. I do not intend any Roth IRA withdrawals hopefully ever. I will review yearly w/ MOAT/CGDV/JQUA.
R
Ron1634
Today, 12:54 PM
Comments (2.59K)
@Maxlzzp - Not even when you reach the age of RMDs?
What is the point of having a Roth?
You can't take it with you
