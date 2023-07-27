webking/iStock via Getty Images

I suggested Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) as a Buy idea in March of last year. It subsequently rose about +40% over the next six months, before zigzagging back to a level slightly under my article purchase price. No hard feelings. I did trade it during the positive phase of its move and sold with a solid gain.

The company runs a pharmaceutical business, focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases in the United States. In terms of commercialized and FDA-approved product with expanding sales, WAKIX (pitolisant) is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The corporation has a $2.2 billion equity market capitalization at $35 a share, with $471 million in trailing sales and $189 million in net after-tax profits over the latest 12 months.

During June and July, Harmony has again popped up on one of my daily sort formulas, searching for rising price on very low volume (among other criteria). It's been my experience, heavily shorted securities witnessing this type of trading action can quickly turn into successful "short squeeze" candidates.

A short squeeze is the situation where shorts cover their borrowed positions, often in panic mode, fighting each other to find buyers to complete transactions. Short positions are effectively open-ended for losses. For example, if you sell at $10 and cover at $50 in price, you lose a net $40 on your original $10 investment (-400%). There are holding costs and leverage involved, so final trade results could be a little better or worse, depending on how your brokerage runs things.

Versus a traditional "long" investment in your favorite company, investors are only responsible for a stock going to zero, where you can theoretically lose 100% of your original capital (absent the use of margin leverage).

In the end, you can see why short sellers do not want to get caught in a squeeze, where massive losses can pile up. This is exactly what happened in the fabled, once-in-lifetime GameStop (GME) short squeeze of early 2021. The price rose 4,000% over several months, financially wiping out hedge funds and individuals with large GME shorts, refusing to cover.

While Harmony's short position is nowhere near the powder-keg ratios of GameStop circa 2021, the 38% rate of float today is quite significant, with a whopping 18 days to cover ratio, mostly the result of ultra-low trading volume this summer. (Note: a number of insiders and large biotech funds control greater than 60% of outstanding shares.)

YCharts - Harmony Biosciences, Short Interest Position, 3 Years

I am estimating (trading short squeezes for over 15 years), the extra selling in Harmony by shorts in 2022, and 2023 in particular, could support a +50% price gain (on short covering) almost overnight on any material good news reported by the company. My work suggests a return to $50 a share from January or $60 from December is absolutely a possibility with a reversal in short interest sentiment.

YCharts, Harmony Biosciences, 3 Years of Weekly Price Change

Technical Trading Chart

What's got me excited about going long Harmony now is the light-volume accumulation pattern, with minor price outperformance of the S&P 500. This specific formula has identified at least 20 great trade picks for me personally over the last 12 months, including a few names mentioned in Seeking Alpha articles.

On the 12-month chart of daily trading below, we can review the low-volume, low-volatility sideways price pattern over the last two months. I have boxed in green the extraordinary lack of volume trading since late June. The low 21-day Average Directional Index (circled in blue) score often marks a supply/demand balance in share trading before a breakout. Plus, the Negative Volume Index and 21-day Ease of Movement indicators are barely moving, with an upward buying bias over the past month.

StockCharts.com - Harmony Biosciences, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

To me, the Harmony chart looks like a rocket sitting quietly on the launch pad, waiting for ignition. Short sellers represent a huge amount of buying fuel already loaded, just waiting to explode in a frenzy.

Valuation Story

I would first mention Harmony has an excellent balance sheet setup with $464 million in cash, receivables, inventory, and long-term investments vs. just $272 million in total liabilities.

Q1 reported in May delivered somewhat weaker than expected growth, and a March short seller report attacked the company's primary drug over safety, efficacy, and cost issues. Wall Street analysts are expecting sizable sales growth alongside somewhat lower EPS during the rest of 2023, followed by strong income expansion starting in early 2024.

Seeking Alpha Table - Harmony Biosciences, Analyst Estimates for 2023-25, Made July 25th, 2023

Several other trials are underway for new drug approvals in related medical areas. Plus, pitolisant's main patents expire between 2026-29. So, there are long-term risks to income generation starting in five years, if new approvals do not come soon.

In terms of profit margins and company growth rates, I think Harmony scores as one of the most productive securities to own in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Below are graphs of the current 40% net profit margin after taxes, and +344% projected EPS growth rate from early 2022 to the end of 2025 vs. peers available for public investment.

YCharts - Harmony Biosciences vs. Pharma Peers, Profit Margins, 3 Years YCharts - Harmony Biosciences vs. Pharma Peers, Analyst EPS Growth Estimates, 2021-25

You would expect Harmony's liquid balance sheet with cash piling up to be valued at an above-average level by investors, but this is not the case. When we subtract cash from equity cap and add total debt issued to create enterprise value, we can accurately compare no-debt takeover values vs. operating performance in the peer group. In my view, the company falls between a fair value toward a slight undervaluation in this industry-wide exercise on both EBITDA (9.5x) and sales (3.5x), using immediate future estimates for 2023.

YCharts - Harmony Biosciences vs. Pharma Peers, EV to Forward Estimated EBITDA for 2023, 1 Year YCharts - Harmony Biosciences vs. Pharma Peers, EV to Forward Estimated Sales for 2023, 1 Year

Final Thoughts

When you whittle down all the ideas to a summary conclusion, a short squeeze and higher valuation for the business will be (or not) a function of company growth results. If sales and income growth can beat lowered expectations for the June Q2 and/or September Q3 periods (with improving guidance from management), a rapid price advance could play out for shareholders. June operating results are due to be reported on August 1st.

Is a short squeeze guaranteed to happen? Absolutely not. I place the odds of a big jump over $40 in price into September around 60% likely.

The good news is we can place a stop-loss order around $32.50, the bottoming trade area in early July, which would represent a 3-month low. So, traders can basically limit losses to around -10% (assuming a rotten earnings report or bad news event wouldn't crash price at the opening bell well underneath $32.50).

Another risk-reduction strategy would be to wait for an upside breakout above $37.50 to 5-month highs. The problem with this angle is any good news may spike price above $40 during a short covering episode, before a well-intentioned buy-stop allows you to get into a position. You might miss out.

I own Harmony as a trade idea over the next 4-8 weeks. I have a goal of reaching the mid-$40s from my $35 buy price, where I will sell some to all of my stake, depending on news flow. Assuming no real catalyst appears into September, I will likely sell my position for a small gain or loss. In addition, I will try to cut losses if $32.50 is breached.

Essentially, this trade setup is a "game of chicken" with the massive short position on the other side. Who will blink first? I strongly believe the share supply/demand situation is nicely tilted in favor of long ownership over coming months. We'll see what happens.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.