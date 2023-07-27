Hitra/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman.

Conagra (NYSE:CAG) served up some mixed earnings results with their latest Q4 report. They beat on the top and missed, only a bit, on the bottom line. The company saw margins and organic net sales, and adjusted EPS grow for the full year.

They are looking for earnings to be rather muted in the coming fiscal year, essentially matching what they delivered this year. Despite a fairly conservative outlook, the price of shares is still rather attractive today after shares slid into this latest report. They also upped their quarterly dividend by 6%, providing a higher income stream for investors holding a position.

After announcing their earnings, shares moved slightly higher, but this was also on a generally upward-moving broader market as well. A tepid response from the market seems to indicate that investors weren't shocked by either a positive or a negative response.

Q4 And Fiscal 2023 Recap

For the quarter, non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.62 a share, a decline from the year-ago period of $0.65. On the other hand, fiscal 2023 provided adjusted earnings of $2.77, a sizeable increase from the $2.36 for 2022. Revenue came in at $2.97 billion, an increase from $2.91 billion a year ago. Net sales for the fiscal year came in at $12.3 billion, an increase of 6.6% from the prior year's $11.5 billion. Overall, the quarter itself was a bit softer than the prior year in terms of earnings, but they delivered solid growth for the full year.

Q4 and FY23 Earnings (Conagra)

Inflation remained a significant headwind throughout most of their fiscal 2023. However, they noted that Q3 was the peak, but it is still running pretty high at this point. They've also been able to pass most of their price increases onto consumers while seeing a limited impact.

CAG Elasticities (Conagra)

They noted in their call that Q4 saw softening in elasticities, as seen in the slide above. However, they also noted that this was "well below historical norms and in line or better than competitors."

While margins did improve significantly for the company, they are still below the peak levels seen prior to fiscal 2022.

CAG Margins (Conagra)

Conagra had a large presence in the frozen department, but they've also had a focus on the snacks category. These continue to be key areas for the company going forward. So being able to capture some of that market provides evidence of strong brands, which is what they've been able to deliver over the years.

CAG Frozen and Snack Dollar Share (Conagra)

In the frozen department, more specifically, they've actually now become the largest player in the frozen food space.

CAG Frozen Sales and Dollar Share (Conagra)

A Look Forward

In looking at their guidance, they are expecting adjusted EPS of between $2.70 and $2.75. That would put it just slightly below the $2.77 that they delivered this year. As far as organic net sales growth, they are only looking for about a 1% increase.

Perhaps interesting to note is that they call out a headwind as being "select deflationary categories." Another headwind they are looking at is shifting consumer behavior and Ardent Mills' "wrap & pension."

Moving to the second headwind, while very limited, we have seen a few single ingredient brands become deflationary and we will make appropriate price adjustments to reflect that. Finally, the reduction of pension income and decline in contribution from Ardent Mills compared to its strong fiscal '23 performance will impact our earnings performance compared to the prior year.

As tailwinds that they are looking to benefit from, they mention supply chain disruptions moderating as well as productivity initiatives to help smooth those out. They are continuing to target spending of approximately $500 million in Capex to "support our growth and productivity priorities with a focus on capacity expansion and automation." However, they actually only spent around $362 million for fiscal 2023, and that was down from $464 million.

They also expect a strong innovation slate for the coming year. Here are how some of these initiatives that have already been launched are playing out.

CAG Innovation Launches Contributions to Sales (Conagra)

With what is yet to come as they note that fiscal 2024 has the "biggest innovation slate yet."

CAG Innovations Upcoming (Conagra)

While their guidance is for essentially a flat year, I note that this is conservative because they had actually smashed their original guidance for fiscal 2023. They had originally forecasted an adjusted EPS of $2.38 to $2.48 a year ago. They were also looking for organic net sales growth of 4-5%, which came in higher at 6.6%.

The current forecast for CAG from analysts is at $2.82, which is above the guidance they have given. Notably, CAG has not experienced any drastic reduction in earnings estimates, as we've seen from some companies that have ultimately beaten their earnings from a lowered hurdle.

CAG Earnings Revisions and Outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation And Dividend

CAG isn't a fast-growing company, and that's part of what makes it perfect for a dividend growth portfolio. Sometimes you don't want the most exciting companies that can do some unpredictable things. Shares of the company were already trading at a relatively low valuation, below its historical P/E range. As shares have been sliding lower more recently, shares are trading at an even larger discount relative to this range.

CAG Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

This is also reflected in the stock's fair value yield range. With interest rates rising, there is certainly something to be said about wanting a higher yield from an equity position. Seeing some selling off of income-oriented investments isn't that shocking. That being said, CAG provides a decent current dividend yield with growth potential going forward.

CAG Dividend Yield Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

The growth in the dividend has also pushed up the company's yield to a current 4.22%. Raising another 6% brings the annualized payout to $1.40 ($0.35 a quarter) from $1.32. It also adds another consecutive year of dividend growth. Since the cut in 2006, the dividend has been trending upward.

CAG Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

The company may not have been the most steady dividend grower previously, but they are turned into a bit more of a reliable dividend payer in the last several years. Their coverage is also healthy, with adjusted EPS coverage of around 50% against their forward estimates. Their actual target is 50-55%, so any earnings growth in the future could translate into dividend growth. Of course, that means if there is no growth come 2024, and they still intend to raise their dividend, that would push higher into their payout ratio.

Based on free cash flow in the latest year, it shows that they paid out almost the entire FCF in dividends. They then spent $150 million on share repurchases as well.

CAG FCF Vs. Returned Capital (Conagra)

That meant limited debt pay downs, which they were hoping to bring down their leverage levels. They expect this to improve heading into fiscal 2024. However, they are anticipating FCF to improve going forward enough to see a reduction in debt coming.

...our free cash flow did not convert to being able to pay down debt like we wanted to. But the good news is, as we end fiscal '23, we are in great shape with our inventories, we are at high service levels. We have the inventory that we need. So, as we look at fiscal '24, we guided to expected net leverage of 3.4x. We expect to pay down debt with discretionary cash flow in fiscal '24. And in '24 where working capital has been a headwind, we expect it to actually be a slight tailwind for fiscal '24. So, if you look at Conagra with modest working capital improvement, $500 million in CapEx, which we guided to, we should approximate a 90% free cash flow conversion in '24 on this business. So, that's how we look at it, and that drives all the assumptions on debt pay-down and dividend payout and everything else on the capital allocation.

Around 88% of their debt is at fixed rates, with 12% being variable. Despite being a relatively small amount being variable, increasing interest rates still impact the cost of debt, whether it is variable or as debt has to get refinanced. That's why they have a focus on wanting to pay down debt in this current environment of higher interest rates.

Conclusion

CAG achieved more than its original outlook in the latest fiscal year. The Q4 results themselves came in a bit soft. On an EPS basis, they beat analysts' estimates but missed a bit on revenue. Still, the rest of the year's quarters exceeded analysts' expectations. They saw margins continue to improve as they were able to push through price increases to consumers. Thanks to shares coming down lately, the price and yield are once again attractive to start considering a position.