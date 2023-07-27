Kira-Yan

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) released its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, revealing compelling results as it beat its earnings-per-share target by 7 cents and its revenue target by $970 million. Although dense coverage of Meta's second-quarter earnings exists, we identified a few overlooked talking points that we believe might have a material effect on the stock's trajectory.

With that being said, let's traverse into a deeper discussion about our latest findings on Meta's stock.

A Few Positives

Meta's advertising business experienced scintillating results in the company's latest quarter, staging advertising impression growth of 34% year-over-year, driven by a 7% increase in broad-based daily users and a 5% increase in Facebook's monthly active users. A recovery in Meta's advertising business is encouraging to see for two reasons: 1) The firm's advertising business is procyclical, meaning an uptick in segmental performance conveys a better all-around consumer outlook; and 2) Meta's advertising demand lures in the possibility of increased up-selling on subscriptions access to Meta's platforms, leading to smoothed revenue and profit margin expansion.

Illustrating Cyclicality (MBI Deep Dives)

The robust advertising market share from Meta's Facebook business is a substantial value add. In isolation, Facebook's market share allows for compelling financial results; however, it also expands the possibility of cross-sales relating to subscription-based revenue. Rising demand has led to many businesses transitioning toward a subscription-based business model (a market forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 19.5% until 2031); however, we think a combination of advertising and subscription revenue will produce valuable synergies to Facebook and Meta alike, concurrently raising the residual value prospects for Meta's shareholders.

Facebook Digital Advertising Market Share (Statista)

Furthermore, Meta is experiencing significant success from its short-video products, otherwise known as "Reels." According to Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg:

"Reels is a key part of this discovery engine, and Reels plays exceed 200B per day across Facebook and Instagram. We're seeing good progress on Reels monetization as well, with the annual revenue run rate across our apps now exceeding $10B, up from $3B last fall."

We believe short-formatted videos present a new pocket of growth for Meta as high-volume content is in high demand from end users. Moreover, the high video turnover among Reels watchers presents Meta with high-frequency data on consumer behavior, which we think will improve the company's ad targeting.

Lastly, we urge investors to consider Meta's current restructuring, which includes the construction of GPU-driven data centers and related equipment and networks. The company spent $934 million in restructurings during Q1 and realized another $705 million in charges during Q2. In our view, a leaner labor force and better end-market targeting will result from Meta's current restructuring, which will likely provide higher residual value to its shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Very Noteworthy Risks

Although Meta's second-quarter earnings release exhibits numerous positives, a few risks have surfaced.

Firstly, it must be considered that the current disinflationary environment in the U.S. might lead to a crunch in nominal earnings. Although we anticipate that Meta's real earnings growth will persist, we think lower nominal growth will lead to depleted price multiples. In contrast, an argument exists that lower inflation might lead to higher demand for Meta's offerings; however, we believe such an event would be lagged and only realize once global interest rates are below their midpoints.

Data by YCharts

The issue of nominal earnings potentially receding has broader implications than meets the eye. The numbers from Meta's latest earnings release mean it has a trailing earnings-per-share of $8.49, translating into a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 37.92 (recorded at Thursday's market open).

The company's current price-to-earnings ratio exceeds its 5-year cyclical average by more than 50% and its sector average by more than 150%. If nominal earnings start feeling the heat, Meta's P/E ratio might settle even higher, raising the likelihood that the stock is overvalued.

Meta's EPS (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, an inward look at Meta suggests it anticipates a challenging back-end of 2023. The company announced in late 2022 that it planned to reduce its labor force by 13% in 2023, and Zuckerberg reiterated his plan to operate with a lean workforce in Q2, suggesting the firm anticipates significant challenges ahead, which might only reflect in later results.

Are Investors Interested In A Meta-Type Stock Right Now?

Assessing Meta's operating features in isolation provides guidance; however, it is always necessary to remember that we are drawing a conclusion about its stock and not the actual company. Although the company and the stock performance are integrated, underlying company performance does not necessarily lead to the same stock performance.

Why is this the case? Because public market-traded investment returns are often driven by investors' risk-return attribution instead of the company's operating results.

Regardless of the potential detachment between stock returns and real company performance, we think investors might be committed to Meta's stock for the time being.

In our view, Meta falls into the "Quality" investment style segment, which is characterized by high profitability, high return on equity, and robust balance sheets. Investments often opt to invest in Quality style stocks when the macroeconomic variables are volatile, as the style plays host to secular growth companies instead of procyclical companies.

Data by YCharts

Quality stocks and Meta, in particular, have performed superbly since the turn of the year, and we believe this might continue. In fact, these kinds of stocks have a history of outperforming the rest of the market while the economy is slowing down, lending us the opportunity to conclude that Meta might receive systemic support in the coming quarters.

Data by YCharts

Wrap-Up – Trading Meta Stock

Meta Platforms' latest earnings release communicated resilient growth during a challenging time for the economy. We see opportunities for the business to expand by up-selling its end market. Moreover, cost-cutting is a strong possibility if the firm's latest CapEx cycle and restructuring realize as planned.

We recognize the threat of a crunch on nominal earnings in a disinflationary environment for the U.S. and abroad. Additionally, we consider the after-effect on price multiples a tangible risk for Meta. However, Meta can be classified as a "Quality" stock, which is something style-based investors will likely seek during today's economic environment, concurrently phasing out valuation risk.

Lastly, we believe a buy rating on Meta stock is warranted. However, we think an equal portfolio weight should be assigned as an overweight allocation in the stock would provide excess risk to a general equity portfolio.