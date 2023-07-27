Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) announced mixed second-quarter results, as a 3% EPS beat was overshadowed by a slight revenue and comparable sales miss. Chipotle still has a tremendous runway for growth, as it's approaching the halfway mark of its North American 7,000-store expansion plan. Furthermore, the company's international expansion is still in the very early innings and should accelerate in 2024.

In my opinion, the biggest question mark with Chipotle was its ability to sustain restaurant margins in the mid-twenties. After an amazing quarter in terms of profitability, which came in at 27.5%, I believe investors should monitor the post-earnings panic closely and initiate a Buy if the decline continues.

Introduction

At the beginning of May, I wrote an article covering Chipotle, claiming 'The Underlying Assumptions In Its Valuation Aren't Unreasonable' and rated the stock a Hold, as I thought its valuation at the time demanded underlying assumptions that were too positive, and thus, left no room for upside. I concluded the article by saying that I planned to monitor the company closely, looking for either a correction or a sign that my assumptions were too conservative.

After the announcement of the second-quarter results, it seems we got the best of both worlds. The stock is currently down nearly 9.0%, as investors are panicking over a marginal revenue miss, while the company's restaurant-level margins reached an all-time high. Moreover, the company's international plan now has more clarity, and management was even caught off guard and provided a long-term revenue target, something they were reluctant to do for a long time.

I encourage you to read my previous article, in which I delved into the company's business plan, long-term strategy, major growth prospects, and risks, as well as described my view of the most important pillars for the success of a food chain. In this article, we'll focus on the company's results, and update our thesis accordingly.

Financial Review & Guidance

Chipotle announced total revenues increased 13.6% Y/Y to $2.5B, primarily due to 7.4% comparable sales growth, with the other 6.2% of the increase attributed to new locations. The restaurant-level margin was 27.5%, a 190 bps increase Q/Q, and 230 bps Y/Y, resulting in over $690M in gross profit.

Operating profit amounted to $432M, as operating margin reached 17.2%, reflecting a 165 bps increase Q/Q and 190 bps Y/Y. Net income amounted to $342M, as profit margin reached 13.6%, reflecting a 128 bps increase Q/Q and 210 bps Y/Y.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports.

Digging deeper into the restaurant margin, we can see a very clear downward trend in every item. As a percentage of sales, food, beverage & packaging was 29.4% and benefitted from menu price increases and lower avocado prices, which were partially offset by inflation across several food costs, primarily beef, tortillas, dairy, salsa, beans, and rice. Labor expenses were 24.3%, and occupancy decreased to 4.9%. Other operating costs, which are not in the graph, were 13.9%.

Looking ahead, management expects food, beverage & packaging to come in at 30%, primarily due to higher beef and avocado prices. Labor is expected to increase to 25% of sales, and other operating costs should be 14.5%. No guidance was given regarding the overall restaurant margin, but with no additional pricing action expected, I expect to see a slight decrease in the third quarter.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports.

Looking at operating items, G&A is the highest input, amounting to $156.5M. While G&A as a percentage of sales decreased Q/Q and Y/Y, it increased in absolute dollars. Management guided for $160M of G&A expenses in Q3. We saw a similar trend in depreciation & amortization, as depreciation increases with the company's ongoing expansion, but slower than revenues. Impairments were higher due to the closure of Pizzeria Locale, and pre-opening costs increased only slightly to 0.3% of sales, despite a $1.3B increase in absolute dollars.

Overall, Chipotle's second-quarter results demonstrate operational leverage, pricing power, and successful throughput enhancements. Management is guiding for third-quarter comparable restaurant sales growth in the low to mid-single-digit range, it expects the full year to come in the mid to high-single-digit range.

Expansion Plan Update

If I had to pick one reason Chipotle gets a premium over most of its peers is its simple growth trajectory. At the end of the last quarter, the company owned and operated 3,268 locations, and management is constantly reaffirming its target of 7,000 locations in North America, which means more than double the number of existing locations. Towards that goal, management plans to grow at an 8%-10% pace.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports (10-K)

During the quarter, Chipotle opened 47 locations with three relocations. Management addressed an extended development timeline, due to bottlenecks occurring at the city level, naming lower office hours as the main cause. However, they are confident in their pipeline and believe they will get to the higher end of their annual expansion rate as the relevant bodies return to regular working hours (which, surprisingly, didn't happen yet, almost two years after the pandemic).

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports (10-K)

As we can see, up until the E coli outbreak, Chipotle was expanding rapidly. Then, growth dropped to low single digits, before accelerating even through Covid-19. Naturally, as the company's baseline expands, it's going to be harder to stick to the 8%-10% range, but management is confident in its ability to supervise and maintain that rate for the foreseeable future.

In my opinion, the conservative approach management is taking with the international expansion is impressive, and provides confidence in its ability to get to their long-term targets in a steady and profitable manner.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports (10-K)

As we can see, Chipotle's average sales per restaurant are on a clear trend upward, along with its aggressive expansion pace. Management is constantly discussing throughput (efficiency) as one of the most important metrics they look at, as they monitor each employee and train them to increase their personal throughput. I encourage investors to listen to the earnings calls and get a sense of how involved the very top executives are with basic operational issues, and how every step in the transaction process is examined and calculated.

Naturally, throughput in new restaurants is lower than in old ones, and as a rule of thumb, it generally takes two years before a restaurant reaches the company's average. We can understand that as the company is going through a hyper-growth stage, its average sales per restaurant is somewhat diluted, as every year approximately 20% of its restaurants are yet to reach the average (assuming 10% store growth per year).

Valuation

I used a discounted cash flow methodology to evaluate Chipotle's fair value. I assume the company will grow revenues at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2023-2030, based on a 9.0% growth rate in total store count, steady comparable sales growth, and sequential improvement in average throughput.

I project Chipotle's EBITDA margins will increase incrementally up to 22.7% in 2030, due to improvements in restaurant level margin, and more significantly, due to economies of scale which will result in a decrease of G&A as a percentage of sales, as well as a decrease of pre-opening and restructuring costs as a percentage of sales.

Created and calculated by the author based on Chipotle's financial reports and the author's projections

Taking a WACC of 7.6% and adding Chipotle's net cash position, I estimate the company's fair value at $55.9B or $2,026 per share, reflecting a 37x P/E multiple over my estimated 2024 EPS. For reference, notable peers like McDonald's (MCD), Domino's (DPZ), and Starbucks (SBUX), trade in the 24-26 range, but with a much lower growth runway.

Conclusion

Chipotle probably has one of the most compelling and simplest growth stories in the market. All the company needs to do is to continue and expand the number of its locations, and replicate its exceptional proven formula for success. Fundamentally, the company's business is very well run. Unfortunately, it trades at a valuation that demands nothing but perfection, and that typically doesn't end well.

After my previous article, I made a promise to monitor the company looking for the right buying opportunity, and after the post-earnings selloff, I think we're close. Based on my fair value estimate, I'll upgrade my rating to a Buy if the stock reaches the lower $1,800 range.

Currently, I reiterate a Hold rating but believe that long-term investors could make a very decent return even from current levels.