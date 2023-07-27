Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chipotle: Finally, It's Approaching Fair Valuation

Jul. 27, 2023 2:26 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • Chipotle announced mixed second-quarter results, as a 3% EPS beat was overshadowed by a slight revenue and comparable sales miss.
  • The company still has a tremendous runway for growth, as it’s approaching the halfway mark of its North American 7,000-store expansion plan and international expansion is only beginning.
  • The stock is currently down nearly 9%, as investors are panicking over a marginal revenue miss, while the company’s restaurant-level margins reached an all-time high.
  • I believe investors should monitor the post-earnings panic closely and initiate a buy if the decline continues.
  • Currently, I reiterate a Hold rating but estimate that long-term investors could make a very decent return even from current levels.
Chipotle Posts Strong Quarterly Earnings, Boosted By Same Store Sales Rising Over 10 Percent

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) announced mixed second-quarter results, as a 3% EPS beat was overshadowed by a slight revenue and comparable sales miss. Chipotle still has a tremendous runway for growth, as it's approaching the halfway mark of its North American 7,000-store expansion

Yuval Rotem
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

