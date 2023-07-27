Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A O Smith Corporation (AOS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 1:56 PM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

A O Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Helen Gurholt - VP, IR and Financial Planning & Analysis

Kevin Wheeler - Chairman, President, & CEO

Charles Lauber - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Michael Halloran - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Joseph Nolan - Longbow Research

Adam Farley - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Damian Karas - UBS

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Jeffrey Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs Group

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the A. O. Smith Corporation Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. Without further ado, I'll hand the conference over to your first speaker, Helen Gurholt. Helen, please go ahead.

Helen Gurholt

Thank you, Eric, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the A.O. Smith Second Quarter Conference Call. I'm Helen Gurholt, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis. Joining me today are Kevin Wheeler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Lauber, Chief Financial Officer.

In order to provide improved transparency into the operating results of our business, we provide non-GAAP measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment earnings and adjusted corporate expenses exclude the impact of impairment charges nonoperating noncash pension income and expenses as well as legal judgment income and terminated acquisition-related expenses. We also provide total segment earnings. Reconciliations from GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures are provided in the appendix at the end of this presentation and on our website.

A friendly reminder that some of our comments and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.