Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (MLM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE:MLM) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Park - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ward Nye - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Nickolas - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Trey Grooms - Stephens

Stanley Elliott - Stifel

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital

Keith Hughes - Truist

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Michael Dudas - Vertical Research

Kevin Gainey - Thompson, Davis

Operator

Good day and welcome to Martin Marietta’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the company’s website. I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Jennifer Park, Martin Marietta’s Vice President of Investor Relations. Jennifer, you may begin.

Jennifer Park

Thank you. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to our second quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Ward Nye, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Jim Nickolas, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Today’s discussion may include forward-looking statements as defined by United States Securities laws in connection with future events, future operating results or financial performance. Like other businesses, Martin Marietta is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We undertake no obligation, except as legally required, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether resulting from new information, future developments or otherwise. Please refer to the legal disclaimers contained in today’s earnings release and other public filings, which are available on both our own and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

We have made available during

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.