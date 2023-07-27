Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

International Paper Company (IP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 2:18 PM ETInternational Paper Company (IP), INPAP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Nellessen – Vice President, Investor Relations

Mark Sutton – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tim Nicholls – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Clay Ellis – Senior Vice President-Global Cellulose Fibers

Tom Hamic – Senior Vice President-North American Container and Chief Commercial Officer

Jay Royalty – Senior Vice President-Containerboard and Recycling

Conference Call Participants

Mike Roxland – Truist Securities

Mark Weiintraub – Seaport Research

George Staphos – Bank of America

Cleve Rueckert – UBS

Anthony Pettinari – Citigroup

Gabe Hajde – Wells Fargo

Matthew McKellar – RBC

Operator

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's International Paper Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. After the speakers' remarks, you will have an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mark Nellessen, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.

Mark Nellessen

Thank you, Alan. Good morning, and thank you for joining International Paper's second quarter 2023 earnings call. Our speakers this morning are Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Nicholls, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. There is important information at the beginning of our presentation on Slide 2, including certain legal disclaimers. For example, during this call we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. We will also present certain non-U.S. GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of those figures to U.S. GAAP financial measures is available on our website. Our website also contains copies of the second quarter earnings press release and today's presentation slides.

I will now turn the call over to Mark Sutton.

Mark Sutton

Thank

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.