Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 2:22 PM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Haack - President & CEO

Craig Kesler - EVP, Finance & Administration & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Trey Grooms - Stephens, Inc.

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Asher Sohnen - Citigroup

Jatin Khanna - Goldman Sachs

Stanley Elliott - Stifel

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson, Davis & Company

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to Eagle Materials First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Haack. Mr. Haack, please go ahead, sir.

Michael Haack

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to Eagle Materials conference call for our first quarter of fiscal year 2024. This is Michael Haack. Joining me today are Craig Kesler, our Chief Financial Officer; and Alex Haddock, Vice President of Investor Relations, Strategy and Corporate Development. There will be a slide presentation made in connection with this call. To access it, please go to eaglematerials.com and click on the link to the webcast.

While you're accessing the slides, please note that the first slide covers our cautionary disclosure regarding forward-looking statements made during this call. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from those discussed during this call. For further information, please refer to this disclosure which is also included at the end of our press release. Let me start by saying how pleased I am to discuss another record quarter and a strong start to our fiscal year 2024. This quarter, we generated record revenue and net earnings expanded gross margin by 240 basis points, increased adjusted EPS by 26% and returned $83 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.