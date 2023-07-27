Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Schaeffer - SVP, Treasurer & Director, Capital Markets

Eric Bolton - President, CEO

Tim Argo - Chief Strategy & Analysis Officer

Al Campbell - CFO

Rob DelPriore - CAO, General Counsel

Brad Hill - CIO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Wolfe - Citi

Alex Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Anthony Powell - Barclays

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo

John Pawlowski - Green Street

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Nick Yulico - Scotiabank

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the MAA Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, July 27, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to Andrew Schaeffer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Director of Capital Markets of MAA for opening comments.

Andrew Schaeffer

Thank you, Aaron, and good morning, everyone. This is Andrew Schaeffer, Treasurer and Director of Capital Markets for MAA. Members of the management team also participating on the call with me this morning are Eric Bolton, Tim Argo, Al Campbell, Rob DelPriore, Joe Fracchia, and Brad Hill. Before we begin with our prepared comments this morning, I want to point out that as part of this discussion, company management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from our projections. We encourage you to refer to the forward-looking statements section in yesterday's earnings release and our '34 Act filings with the SEC which describe risk factors that may impact future results.

During this call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. A presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as well

