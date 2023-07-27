Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 2:33 PM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Gladstone - Chief Executive Officer

Michael LiCalsi - General Counsel and Secretary

Bob Marcotte - President

Nicole Schaltenbrand - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg Thalmann

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies Group LLC

Robert Dodd - Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Gladstone Capital Corporation Third Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

David Gladstone

Thank you, Latanya. That was a nice introduction, and good morning, everybody. This is David Gladstone, Chairman. And this is the earnings conference call for Gladstone Capital for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Thank you all for calling in. We’re always happy to talk to you about all the things going on here. We’d like to update our shareholders and analysts, and welcome the opportunity to provide the update for our company.

And now, we’ll hear from our General Counsel, Michael LiCalsi, who makes some statements regarding certain forward-looking statements. Michael?

Michael LiCalsi

Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Today’s report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding our future performance. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are based on our current plans, which we believe to be reasonable. And many factors may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including all the risk factors in our Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other documents that we file with the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.