Agnico Eagle Mines: Another Blowout Quarter In Q2

Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Agnico Eagle Mines Limited reported record gold production of ~873,200 ounces in Q2, despite operational challenges such as wildfires and power outages.
  • The company's costs came in below expectations due to easing inflationary pressures, and revenue soared with help from the gold price.
  • With Agnico Eagle continuing to be one of the only gold producers consistently growing its per share metrics, I would view sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Fosterville Gold Mine

tracielouise

It's been a mixed Q2 Earnings Season for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), with several large producers coming out of the gate with weaker than expected results, including Newmont (NEM) and Evolution Mining (

Taylor Dart
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, NEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

T
The crystal ball investor
Today, 4:02 PM
What amazes me most is how stupid the market reacts as if this company is a failure.
Leo Mas
Today, 4:01 PM
Taylor, thank you for an excellent summary of Agnico Eagles quarter.
Taylor Dart
Today, 3:48 PM
gret
Today, 3:39 PM
In at $37 and $41 entirely due to Taylor Dart
gret
Today, 3:44 PM
@gret not to mention OR
