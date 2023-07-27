omersukrugoksu

Introduction

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL), which offers exposure to 32 Polish-based stocks, has done rather well this year, delivering returns of ~36%, which is twice as much as the return profiles of Eurozone-based stocks (EZU), and global stocks as well (VT).

YCharts

Could this outperformance continue? Well, here are a few things to consider.

Macro Considerations

Firstly, note that the growth outlook for Poland isn't too promising in 2023. After delivering solid enough GDP growth of 5% last year, growth this year will likely slow drastically to just 0.7%. In fact, after eight successive quarters of YoY growth, we've already witnessed a decline in Q1, where real GDP fell by -0.3%.

ING

Last year, the supply-chain disruptions played a key role in the accumulation of inventories, thus supporting GDP, but with a more normalized backdrop, this will reverse this year and serve as a drag.

OECD

Another key laggard appears to be private consumption trends (although this could flip) which had received a fillip last year on account of a surge of immigrants from Ukraine. However, recent reports suggest that tenuous reversals in this trend have already begun, leaving an adverse mark on the labor situation there (OECD expects the unemployment rate this year to increase by 50bps and reach 3.4%).

The consumption landscape is also impacted by the fact that inflation remains in double-digit terms, although in fairness, it has come down from astronomical levels of 18% seen earlier this year and could almost certainly drop to single-digit levels in the months ahead, particularly on account of the steep double-digit base effect (although do note that this will still be well above the Polish Central Bank's target rate of 2.5%).

In the most recent monetary policy meeting, the Polish central bank implied that if inflation drops to less than 10%, it would be prepared to cut policy rates. This could do a world of good for Polish households that hold a large share of variable-rate mortgages.

Trading Economics

With inflation poised to slump to single-digit levels, we could finally start seeing real wage growth. Admittedly wage growth in corporate Poland has already been quite resilient, coming in at the 12-13.5% growth levels all through the year. In the short-term, such resilient wage growth is indeed quite conducive to consumption trends, but too much of anything can never be a good thing, and that's the risk that Poland may have to deal with, from next year in particular.

Reports suggest that the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party will look to bring through a hike of 23% on the minimum wage, across two separate instances through July 24 (where it will hit 4300 zloty). With elections just around the corner, we can see why the ruling party would resort to such measures, but in the medium term, this could stoke inflation to dangerous levels. With real wage growth already on the anvil, we are not necessarily convinced that such a measure is even necessary. All in all, the fiscal position in Poland is not too healthy; after coming in at 3.7% of GDP last year, the public deficit looks poised to hit 5% this year.

In recent years, the European Commission has gone a bit lax with its fiscal rules, but next year, the European Commission will likely reinstate the Excessive Debt Procedure (EDP) which requires member countries to cap the target to less than 3% of GDP. We think it would be a stretch for Poland to get their deficit to less than that figure by next year.

Closing Thoughts - Valuation and Technical Considerations

Prima facie, as far as valuations go, it's fair to say that Polish equities look cheap relative to diversified Eurozone stocks. EPOL is priced at only 7x P/E, a mammoth 42% discount to the corresponding multiple of the iShares Eurozone ETF (12.3x).

Morningstar

However, do consider there's a reason why they are likely priced at such low levels. Given this is a banking-heavy portfolio, bottom-line growth is unlikely to be too expansive. Indeed, Morningstar expects just 8% earnings growth over the long run, nearly 400bps lower than what EZU's holdings are expected to deliver. We've written previously on why Polish banks would need to set aside a large chunk of operating profits to deal with regulatory issues linked to CHF loans; as per recent reports, the impact is likely to be closer to $24bn).

StockCharts

On the technical front, we can see that EPOL's strength relative to EZU has been broadly floundering since its listing date in 2010. In recent weeks we've seen a pickup in that strength from lowly levels, but the ratio is also not too far from hitting its downward-sloping multi-year resistance which is currently around the 0.5 level.

Investing

Finally, on EPOL's own standalone weekly chart, note that it has been trending lower over time, within a certain channel. If one were to consider a long position at these levels, using the two boundaries of the channel as signposts, it's fair to say that the risk-reward looks unappealing with the price not far from hitting the upper rail of the channel. It's also worth considering that even if we see a break beyond the upper boundary of the channel, the ETF could be then prone to sideways action, as the $20-$25 range has previously served as a congestion zone (area highlighted in yellow). A HOLD on EPOL feels fitting at this juncture.