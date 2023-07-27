libre de droit

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) is focused on addressing unmet needs in the area of kidney disease. Their lead candidate, MLS-101, is making waves in the medical community due to its novel approach to a common yet challenging ailment. Despite the promise that this emerging biotech holds, an analysis of its financials, products, and competitive landscape is warranted to form a clear and robust picture of the company's potential.

With an experienced team at the helm along with R&D investments ramping up to rapidly progress the pipeline, Mineralys is strategically positioned to lead innovation in urology, kidney disease, and related areas.

Financial Health

Analyzing the financial performance of Mineralys Therapeutics in Q1 2023 reported in May, it's evident that the company has been making substantial investments in R&D. Expenses in this area nearly doubled, rising from $6.8 million in Q1 2022 to $12.3 million in Q1 2023. This shows to me their commitment to growth and product development. A major part of this increase, $4.0 million, is attributed to licensing fees paid to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, marking a successful milestone for lorundrostat's development. The remaining R&D cost increases primarily relate to headcount and regulatory expenses, again underlining the scale-up in operations and product development.

Similarly, G&A expenses have tripled from $0.8 million in Q1 2022 to $2.6 million in Q1 2023, with increases in compensation, professional fees, and other administrative costs. The growth in these costs reflects the company's transition to a more robust operational structure as a publicly traded company, including the acquisition of new director and officer insurance policies.

Mineralys reported a net loss of $12.6 million, up from $7.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This increasing net loss, primarily attributable to the mentioned expense factors, underscores the company's aggressive investment strategy in product development and operational infrastructure. Despite the growth strategy, Mineralys seems financially stable. Their cash and equivalents increased significantly from $110.1 million at the end of 2022 to $301.8 million by the end of Q1 2023.

Projecting their cash burn rate based on the net loss of $12.6 million per quarter, the company has approximately 6 years of operational runway (or until mid-2029), assuming expenses and income remain constant. This is well beyond the company's own estimate of being funded through mid-2025. I think the significant increase in cash reserves provides a robust safety net for the company's ambitious expansion plans and allows them ample time to bring their product pipeline to fruition.

Products

At present, Mineralys Therapeutics is entirely concentrating on a major prospect: Lorundrostat. This distinct chemical is a specialized obstructer of aldosterone synthase, a critical enzyme in the creation of aldosterone, a hormone that can influence blood pressure and renal performance.

The unique aspect of Lorundrostat lies in its dual function. It is proposed as a treatment method for individuals battling persistent or unregulated hypertension. It's a known fact that a substantial segment of hypertension patients don't manage to maintain control over their health status, despite using several antihypertensive drugs. Lorundrostat may potentially offer a supplementary therapeutic pathway for such individuals. Concurrently, it is tailored to decelerate the advancement of chronic kidney disease by diminishing albuminuria, a significant indicator of renal impairment.

There are two distinct Phase 2 experiments, namely ADVANCE-HTN and CKD-ASI, scheduled to delve deeper into the capabilities of lorundrostat in these domains. ADVANCE-HTN is a pivotal research project designed to examine lorundrostat's role as a complementary treatment for unresponsive hypertension. Conversely, CKD-ASI is aimed at scrutinizing its utility in managing chronic kidney ailment, with an unrelenting presence of albuminuria, despite prevailing treatment methods.

While the commencement of both these investigations is a progression, it's crucial to consider the unique hurdles that Mineralys might face. Given the intricate nature of both hypertension and renal disease, individual patient reactions to lorundrostat may vary, potentially affecting the uniformity of trial outcomes. Additionally, the incorporation of lorundrostat with other drugs, particularly in the context of the CKD-ASI trial which involves the usage of an SGLT2 inhibitor, may present extra variables concerning both effectiveness and possible adverse reactions.

Mineralys Therapeutics is set to initiate patient registration for these trials in the latter half of 2023. The success largely hangs on Lorundrostat's output. Hence, the trials' outcomes, expected in 2024, will be a pivotal juncture for both the firm and the patients depending on this regimen.

Lorundrostat's Phase 2 Trial Announcement

The July 17th declaration by Mineralys Therapeutics about broadening their Phase 2 clinical study for lorundrostat signifies a promising step forward in their pursuit to devise a potent treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) from Stage 2 to 4. Considering the rising prevalence of CKD, especially in the US, this investigation could potentially result in an innovative approach to combat this ailment.

A cornerstone of this progress is the emphasis on the part played by aldosterone in the progression of CKD, a perspective that has gained traction recently. The aldosterone synthase inhibitor, lorundrostat, might provide an opportunity to stop the formation of this detrimental hormone, granting CKD patients a novel protective strategy. Furthermore, the proposed combination of lorundrostat with an SGLT2 inhibitor suggests a comprehensive method to handle CKD.

The trial has been divided into two sections. The aim of Part A is to establish preliminary proof-of-concept, targeting patients with mild to moderate CKD who persistently experience albuminuria despite current treatments. This portion of the study will predominantly evaluate the effect of lorundrostat on proteinuria.

Conversely, Part B is structured to evaluate the safety aspect of lorundrostat in a population with more severe renal complications. This open-label, single-arm, dose-escalation study plans to involve participants with moderate to severe CKD, both with and without hypertension.

The most notable aspect of this trial is the determination to fully explore lorundrostat's potential. By scrutinizing it as an individual treatment and in combination with an SGLT2 inhibitor, Mineralys is exhaustively searching for a significant clinical advantage for CKD patients.

The preliminary data assessment and the final data, anticipated to be disclosed between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, will serve as critical indicators in evaluating the potential of lorundrostat as a prospective therapy. It denotes a hopeful path, possibly transforming the treatment scenario for countless CKD patients. Nevertheless, the outcomes will be the ultimate measure of lorundrostat's effectiveness and safety in managing CKD.

Mechanistic Risks for Lorundrostat

Firstly, lorundrostat is an aldosterone synthase inhibitor, targeting the enzyme that synthesizes aldosterone. It's aimed at reducing aldosterone levels and thereby normalizing blood pressure in patients with resistant hypertension, as well as slowing the progression of chronic kidney disease. However, the effectiveness of aldosterone synthase inhibitors may be limited by compensatory mechanisms in the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), which could lead to an increase in plasma renin levels and angiotensin II, potentially resulting in hypertension.

Aldosterone synthase and 11β-hydroxylase, an enzyme involved in the final step of cortisol synthesis, share 93% amino acid sequence homology, making selective inhibition a challenge. An off-target inhibition of 11β-hydroxylase could lead to a decrease in cortisol levels and an increase in corticosterone, potentially causing adrenal insufficiency and electrolyte imbalance.

Combining lorundrostat and SGLT2 inhibitors may offer potential synergistic benefits for CKD management. However, there is the possibility of unexpected adverse drug-drug interactions. For instance, the dual blockade of aldosterone synthesis and glucose reabsorption might cause unforeseen metabolic changes or side effects.

Finally, long-term safety of lorundrostat is yet to be established. While the drug has shown promise in early-stage trials, potential chronic effects of aldosterone synthase inhibition are yet to be fully understood. Prolonged aldosterone suppression might result in unexpected adverse effects, such as impairment of renal function or electrolyte disturbances, which could limit its application for chronic conditions like hypertension and CKD.

Competing Therapies in CKD

Developed by Novartis (NVS), Aliskiren is a direct renin inhibitor that reduces the production of angiotensin I and subsequently, angiotensin II and aldosterone. However, while it can lower blood pressure, it may not effectively mitigate the harmful effects of excessive aldosterone on the kidneys and cardiovascular system. In comparison, lorundrostat directly inhibits aldosterone synthase, providing a more targeted approach to managing hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors and Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) have been widely used in the management of hypertension and chronic kidney disease. However, in some patients, aldosterone levels may increase over time, despite the use of ACE inhibitors or ARBs, a phenomenon known as aldosterone breakthrough. Furthermore, both types of drugs are associated with adverse effects, such as cough with ACE inhibitors and hyperkalemia with ARBs. Lorundrostat, with its direct inhibitory action on aldosterone synthase, may offer an alternative without these side effects.

Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonists (MRAs), like spironolactone and eplerenone, prevent aldosterone from binding to its receptors, reducing its adverse effects on the heart and kidneys. However, their use can lead to the build-up of aldosterone in the body, potentially causing aldosterone receptor escape. They are also associated with adverse effects, including hyperkalemia and, for spironolactone, gynecomastia. Lorundrostat may avoid these issues by reducing aldosterone production directly.

SGLT2 inhibitors, such as dapagliflozin, have shown renal protective effects and are becoming part of the standard care for chronic kidney disease. However, they don't address the issue of aldosterone-mediated hypertension and organ damage. In contrast, lorundrostat directly targets the aldosterone pathway, and in combination with an SGLT2 inhibitor, could provide superior clinical benefits.

Despite the competition, lorundrostat presents a novel approach to addressing hypertension and chronic kidney disease through targeted aldosterone synthase inhibition. This strategy may potentially circumvent the challenges posed by the current therapies, positioning lorundrostat as a strong contender in the treatment landscape. However, the ongoing and future clinical trials will provide the definitive answer to lorundrostat's potential to supersede these competitors.

Valuation

It is fair to argue that, only shortly after its IPO, Mineralys is in a stage where its market value is primarily driven by its future prospects rather than present profitability, which is typical for a company in its growth phase. The market capitalization of $600 million, along with the price-to-book ratio of 2.05, may be on par with the sector average of 2.16 but does not entirely encapsulate the company's potential.

Looking at Mineralys' aggressive investment in R&D and operational infrastructure, its strategy is in line with most early-stage biotechs: trading short-term profitability for long-term growth. This is evident in its substantial commitment to the development of lorundrostat and other products, the company's foundation for future revenues. Considering the dual functionality of Lorundrostat, both in controlling hypertension and slowing the progression of chronic kidney disease, it’s clear to me that a successful development and subsequent approval could potentially unlock a significant market, justifying the current aggressive investment strategy.

Concluding Remarks

The upcoming clinical trials for lorundrostat are an exciting step forward as they will evaluate the drug's safety, efficacy, and tolerability, shaping its future as a unique therapeutic strategy. However, potential setbacks in development cannot be overlooked. It is essential to carefully monitor the trial progression and any related news to fully comprehend the potential of lorundrostat.

Even though the competition is rife with various classes of drugs addressing hypertension and chronic kidney disease, the potential of lorundrostat shines through. With its unique mechanistic approach, the drug stands to deliver superior clinical benefits, potentially superseding current treatments.