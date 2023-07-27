simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined over 30% from its all-time high in November, as it appears the market is concerned about the plummeting inflation dragging down lithium's pricing. However, I believe the pullback presents a compelling buying opportunity for investors as the long-term outlook of lithium remains highly favorable, which should provide solid support for its pricing moving forward. The company is well-positioned to benefit from this tailwind, and the current valuation seems way too discounted considering its potential.

Data by YCharts

Why Albemarle?

Albemarle Corporation is a leading resources company that specializes in lithium and bromine. Its operations include both resource extraction from mines and the conversion process afterward. In FY22, around 64% of revenue is generated from energy storage (batteries), while the remainder comes from specialty and chemical solutions. The North Carolina-based company has an extremely broad asset footprint, currently operating in multiple countries including the US, China, Australia, Chile, and Argentina, as shown below. The diversified presence ensures reliable and consistent supply for customers, which gives the company an advantage against competitors.

Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle's assets combined currently provide a production and conversion capacity of around 200-225 KTPA (kilo-tonnes per annum) and 200 KTPA respectively. The number is forecasted to reach around 400-650 KPTA and 500-600 KPTA by 2030 amid the expansion of existing mines and the contribution from new mines. The estimated increase in capacity is extremely important in the long run, as it allows the company to capture much more growth from the rising demand. For instance, it expects lithium sales volume to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 20%-30% from 2022 to 2027. I believe Albemarle is well-positioned and prepared to benefit from Lithium's favorable long-term trend.

Albemarle Corporation

Favorable Outlook Of Lithium

Clean energy technologies require a significant amount of different minerals and lithium plays a critical role in the development of EVs (electrical vehicles), as they are essential for lithium-ion batteries. Conventional vehicles currently do not use any lithium, but EVs need around 8.9 kg of lithium per vehicle, according to the IEA (international energy agency).

Given the increasing adoption of EVs amid the push for net-zero, the need for lithium is poised to rise significantly moving forward. According to S&P Global (SPGI), 50% of global vehicles are expected to be electric by 2030. Albemarle estimates that this will more than triple the demand for lithium from 1.2 MMt (million metric tons) in 2023 to 3.7 MMt in 2030.

Besides demand, supply constraints may also be a major driver for pricing. As shown in the chart below by the IEA, lithium production from existing mines is expected to flat after 2025, while the contributions from new mines are also minimal, as the sector remains under-invested.

In an optimistic green energy transition scenario, demand is expected to meaningfully outpace supply by 2025. In a more conservative scenario, the mismatch will likely be pushed back to 2029. The potential supply constraints make Albemarle's assets and capacity much more valuable. It is also hard for other companies to suddenly increase output, as lithium has an average lead time of around 5.5 years from discovery to production.

IEA

Another catalyst for lithium is the ongoing pursuit of all-solid-state batteries. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, all-solid-state batteries have a much higher energy density, which allows them to store more energy at the same size. They are mostly used in small electronic devices at the moment, as large all-solid-state batteries are hard to mass produce.

However, EV manufacturers have been actively trying to implement them as they can substantially extend the range of the vehicle and also reduce their charging time. For instance, Toyota Motor (TM) recently said that they are moving towards production with their all-solid-state batteries, according to Reuters. The potential adoption of all-solid-state batteries could significantly boost the demand for lithium. While they use much less graphite and cobalt, they require up to 35% more lithium compared to the current batteries.

Cheap Valuation

Despite the favorable long-term lithium outlook, Albemarle's valuation remains highly discounted, especially after the recent decline in share price. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.1x, which is extremely cheap on a historical basis. As shown in the chart below, the multiple is currently at the bottom of its historical range, representing a substantial discount of 50% compared to its 10-year median EV/EBITDA of 14.2x.

The valuation is especially cheap when taking into account its growth potential in the long run. Most commodities companies are highly cyclical, but Albemarle should see a consistent increase in sales volume as demand continues to be strong. I believe the ongoing momentum in financials should lead to an upward revision in multiples moving forward.

Data by YCharts

Investors Takeaway

The EV transition is one of the largest trends in this decade, and Albemarle is a cheap and compelling pick-and-shovel play to ride the wave. Unlike investing in individual EV manufacturers, the risk of investing in lithium suppliers is much lower in my view as it eliminates the concern around competition and market share.

As long as the adoption of EVs increases, the demand for lithium should rise accordingly. Not to mention the potential transition to all-solid-state batteries that could further drive up consumption. This alongside the supply constraints should provide strong tailwinds for both volume and pricing. Due to its commodity nature, there may be some volatility in pricing in the near term, but the long-term outlook remains favorable. Considering this backdrop, the company's valuation looks extremely discounted, which should present ample upside potential. Therefore, I rate Albemarle as a buy at the current price.