Forget The Aristocrats, Microsoft And Alphabet Are Slam Dunks

The concept of valuation becomes very limiting if one only views stocks through the lens of valuation multiples such as the P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio, for example. Let's say a hypothetical company has 100 shares outstanding and generates $1 in earnings. Its share price is trading at $100 per share, and it has no debt and no contingent liabilities or other concerns. On the balance sheet stands $1 billion in cash, however. Would you buy this hypothetical stock for 100 times earnings? You might balk, and say "No way! Not at 100 times earnings. That's far too expensive."

Well, let me tell you. If you were to buy 100 shares of stock of this hypothetical company for $100 each (as in the hypothetical example), then you'd spend $10,000 for all the assets of the firm [100 shares of stock x $100 per share], and guess what? There is $1 billion of cash just sitting on the balance sheet that would be yours. As the then-owner of the company (you own all the shares), you would also own all the assets of the firm, too. Said another way, you'd be trading $10,000 [the purchase price for all the stock] for a $1 billion of cash on the balance sheet by buying all of this company's stock at 100 times earnings. You'd also get all the company's future free cash flows as a bonus.

The market is not this inefficient, of course, where situations like this would occur, but this hypothetical example is very important for two reasons. It shows: 1) valuation multiples can be misleading, and 2) the balance sheet is an absolutely critical component of value, often ignored. How many investors, for example, may be interested in AT&T (T) because it has a low P/E ratio, as described in this article, but are completely overlooking its massive overleveraged net debt position? How many investors think Apple (AAPL) may be too expensive because of its high P/E ratio, but aren't factoring in its huge net cash position and the option value that its robust balance sheet provides?

The stock market is not necessarily full of investors buying low P/E stocks and selling high P/E stocks, but rather it is full of investors that are selling stocks that they believe whose price is above a reasonable estimate of intrinsic value, and investors that are buying stocks that they believe whose price is below a reasonable estimate of intrinsic value. One could sell a high P/E stock because one thinks it is overvalued just because of the P/E, but the stock might not be overvalued at all. That stock could have a huge net cash position on the balance sheet just like the example above, or other valuation dynamics that are fantastic, which aren't captured within this year's or next year's accounting earnings (i.e. the 'E' in the P/E ratio).

With that said, there is more than just assessing the balance sheet when it comes to evaluating valuations, too. In fact, there are two primary cash-based components of intrinsic value: net cash on the balance sheet and future expected enterprise free cash flows. These items of the company's financials largely combine within the process of enterprise valuation (i.e. the discounted cash-flow process) to result in the derivation of a company's fair value estimate, which can then be compared to the price. For example, summing up net cash on the balance sheet and the present value of future expected enterprise cash flows results in a measure of equity value, which can then be divided by diluted shares outstanding to arrive at a fair value estimate.

After the market closed July 25, Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) issued calendar second-quarter 2023 results (MSFT's fiscal fourth quarter report), and while there have been myriad opinions about their respective earnings reports so far, it's clear to us the fundamental backdrop for both remains tremendous and their cash-based sources of intrinsic value remain impressive.

At the end of June, Microsoft held $111.3 billion in total cash and cash equivalents, exclusive of $9.9 billion in equity investments, and short- and long-term debt of $47.2 billion--good for a very nice net cash position. For Alphabet, at the end of June, total cash and cash equivalents stood at $118.3 billion, while long-term debt stood at $13.7 billion--again, a very solid net cash position. These two companies have two of the strongest balance sheets in our coverage, and we continue to like that total cash on the balance sheets advanced for both in the quarter, while total debt fell.

Net cash is an add-back to the present value of future enterprise free cash flows within the discounted cash-flow construct to arrive at equity value, so we continue to be big fans of companies with net cash on the balance sheet. Entities with net cash on the books benefit for a number of reasons: 1) their equity is often viewed as having asymmetric risk-reward tendencies given that bankruptcy risk is practically nil, 2) they have tremendous financial flexibility for significantly value-creating moves whether it be through acquisitions or opportunistic buybacks, and 3) net cash is the foundation for intrinsic value, as previously noted.

Microsoft’s free cash flow continues to be phenomenal. (Microsoft)

For the three months ended in June, cash flow from operations at Microsoft surged to $28.8 billion, while capital spending came in at $8.9 billion, good for free cash flow generation in the quarter of $19.8 billion (see image above). For Alphabet, cash flow from operations at Alphabet jumped to $28.7 billion in the quarter, while capital spending was $6.9 billion, resulting in free cash flow generation during the period of $21.8 billion. It’s hard to believe that these are quarterly measures of free cash flow given just how big they are, but this is the day and age we live in. Microsoft and Alphabet are simply awesome when it comes to the cash-based sources of intrinsic value.

Many Dividend Aristocrats, on the other hand, suffer from lofty net debt positions and huge dividend liabilities that soak up much of their free cash flow. Within the construct of enterprise valuation, net debt is subtracted from the present value of future expected enterprise free cash flows in arriving at a reasonable estimate of intrinsic value of the equity, while over time, a company's equity value (capital appreciation) is reduced by the payment of the dividend. Remember: if you have a $10 stock and it pays a $1 in dividends, you don't have a $10 stock and a $1 in dividends, but rather you have a $9 stock and a $1 in dividends. Yes, indeed.

Company Name ($ in millions) Symbol 2022 Total Debt 2022 Total Cash Net Debt 2022 Free Cash Flow 2022 Dividends 2022 Free Cash Flow after Dividends 3M CO MMM 15,939 3,893 12,046 3,842 3,369 473 INTL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM 50,949 8,841 42,108 9,089 5,948 3,141 WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WBA 11,674 2,472 9,202 2,165 1,659 506 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. SWK 7,456 396 7,060 -1,990 466 -2,456 LEGGETT & PLATT, INC LEG 2,084 317 1,767 341 229 112 Note: Total debt does not include operating lease obligations Click to enlarge

Let's look at a few Dividend Aristocrats that are near the top of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. 3M (MMM) holds a considerable amount of net debt, while free cash flow coverage of the dividend isn't really that great. IBM's (IBM) free cash flow coverage of its dividend is a bit better, but the company's net debt position is absolutely massive. Walgreens' (WBA) free cash flow coverage of its payout is okay, but it, too, suffers from a large net debt position. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is in the worst shape among these companies, as it is burning through cash and has a net debt position. Leggett & Platt's (LEG) financials are okay, but the company holds a net debt position, too.

It's possible these companies may continue to pay dividends for the foreseeable future -- SWK's payout is at severe risk, however -- but within the valuation construct, there's just not a lot to get excited about. These entities are saddled with massive net debt positions, and their future free cash flows are largely absorbed by their dividend payments. Investors in many of the Dividend Aristocrats shouldn't expect much capital appreciation potential, in our view, as almost all of their future expected return should be expected to come from the dividend payment, unlike entities like Microsoft and Alphabet, which throw off tremendous amounts of free cash flow while they hold considerable net cash positions.

Microsoft (top) and Alphabet (orange) have left dividend growth ideas (bottom) in the dust for the better part of a decade. (Trading View)

All told, Microsoft and Alphabet are net-cash-rich, free-cash-flow generating, secular-growth powerhouses, and we couldn’t like them more than we do. On the other hand, investors looking for dividend growers could find themselves leveraged to a bunch of companies that have huge net debt positions and free cash flow generation that is largely absorbed by dividend liabilities, hurting their long-term capital appreciation potential. We're huge fans of the financials of Microsoft and Alphabet and continue to point to the area of big-cap tech and large-cap growth as our favorites.