With Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) reporting on its Q2 2023 a couple of days ago, I intend to provide a brief overview of the most notable financial results achieved by the company. I will conclude by providing an update to my May article's equity value.

Financial Performance Overview

Revenue Growth - the company showed revenue in Q2'2023 was 1,068mln, which is 3.98% decrease YoY. What was not that obvious, though, is that of that decrease, North America was the single contributor that dragged revenue by 8.9 percentage points (pps) down, while RoW and Europe managed to post gains contributing 3.9pps and 1.1pps, respectively (see Table 1 below).

Table 1

Company's 10-Q, Author's calculations

DAU - in its earnings release, the company reported the DAU to have reached 397mln, representing not only a 14.4% YoY growth, but also a sequential one. While this is a positive news, there are a few points worth mentioning. First, while total DAU growth is positive, the rate of growth is slowing down; in fact, over the last 8 quarters (two years), only one quarter showed an uptick in the rate of growth versus the previous quarter - and even then, it was marginal at only 19.7 basis points (see Figure 1 below).

Figure 1

Company's 10-Q and author's calculations

Second, out of the 14.4% increase, Rest of the World region was the most significant contributor, with 11.5pps, while North America contributed a meagre 0.6pps.

Table 2

Company's 10-Q and author's calculations

ARPU - reported at $2.69, this represents a 16% YoY decline from $3.2 reached in Q2'2022. Not surprisingly, N.A. contributed 16.7pps, with the RoW region being the only one in the green, with 1.7pps.

Table 3

Company's 10-Q and author's calculations

Stock-Based Compensation ("SBC") Expense - SBC expense still plays a significant role both in its scale and the adjustment to EBITDA. In the case of the former, SBC expense stands at 31.8% of TTM Q2'2023 revenues, which is much higher than across the company's closest peer Pinterest (PINS) (20%), let alone Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) (7.3%) and Meta Platforms (META) (8.9%).

In the case of the latter, SNAP shows its adjusted EBITDA on quarterly basis is $(38)mln versus $(365)mln GAAP EBITDA (which makes it $268mln and $(1.3)bln on TTM basis, respectively). But one should be cautious with this metric, as I mentioned in my earlier article, since virtually 90% of this improvement, if looked at on TTM basis (Q2'2023), is due to the SBC expense adjustment. While the company posits this is a non-cash expense - make no mistake, this is a recurring and significant expense item, which should not be eliminated. In other words, the company is still unprofitable.

The Bottom Line

As I mentioned in my May article, N.A. has either stalled or declined for Snap Inc., depending on the measure being looked at. Since this is the region that has the greatest share of total ARPU, the trend is worrisome, and this quarter has not shown any sign of improvement. The fact that the company resumed providing quarterly guidance (for the first time since the beginning of 2022) with negative 5% to 0% of revenue growth and $50mln-$100mln adjusted EBITDA (implying an even worse GAAP EBITDA), does not provide any hope either.

Valuation

Given the above, I maintain my view and stance on the company. Despite negative Snap Inc. Q3 guidance, I will maintain 0% revenue growth for the next 12 months, which should gradually recover to 25% in year 5, before declining to 3.86% in year 10; target operating margin will also be kept at 20%.

Author's calculations

As a result, I estimate the Snap Inc. value per share at $5.5, slightly below the $6 level estimated in the May's article, indicating around 48% downside for the company's stock.