Snap Q2 Earnings: Headwinds Continue To Take A Toll

Jul. 27, 2023 3:57 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)
Summary

  • Snap Inc. reported a 3.98% decrease in revenue in Q2 '2023, with North America contributing (8.9) percentage points.
  • Daily active users reached 397 million, a 14.4% YoY growth, but the rate of growth is slowing down.
  • Average revenue per user declined by 16% YoY, with North America contributing the most to the decline.
  • Value per share estimate still indicates downside potential.

Snapchat, Facebook, Whatsapp and other phone Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

With Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) reporting on its Q2 2023 a couple of days ago, I intend to provide a brief overview of the most notable financial results achieved by the company. I will conclude by providing an update

This article was written by

Timur Mirzaev, CFA profile picture
Timur Mirzaev, CFA
676 Followers
I have more than 10 years of investment management and corporate finance experience. In my current capacity working at a 150mln+ investment company, I analyze, evaluate, and manage investment projects across various sectors in Uzbekistan. In my free time, I like to apply my knowledge and expertise to value publicly listed companies across the developed world. I am a true believer of the intrinsic valuation and, as a result, should any of my articles involve company valuation, the DCF analysis will be my go-to approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

