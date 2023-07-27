Snap Q2 Earnings: Headwinds Continue To Take A Toll
Summary
- Snap Inc. reported a 3.98% decrease in revenue in Q2 '2023, with North America contributing (8.9) percentage points.
- Daily active users reached 397 million, a 14.4% YoY growth, but the rate of growth is slowing down.
- Average revenue per user declined by 16% YoY, with North America contributing the most to the decline.
- Value per share estimate still indicates downside potential.
With Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) reporting on its Q2 2023 a couple of days ago, I intend to provide a brief overview of the most notable financial results achieved by the company. I will conclude by providing an update to my May article's equity value.
Financial Performance Overview
- Revenue Growth - the company showed revenue in Q2'2023 was 1,068mln, which is 3.98% decrease YoY. What was not that obvious, though, is that of that decrease, North America was the single contributor that dragged revenue by 8.9 percentage points (pps) down, while RoW and Europe managed to post gains contributing 3.9pps and 1.1pps, respectively (see Table 1 below).
Table 1
- DAU - in its earnings release, the company reported the DAU to have reached 397mln, representing not only a 14.4% YoY growth, but also a sequential one. While this is a positive news, there are a few points worth mentioning. First, while total DAU growth is positive, the rate of growth is slowing down; in fact, over the last 8 quarters (two years), only one quarter showed an uptick in the rate of growth versus the previous quarter - and even then, it was marginal at only 19.7 basis points (see Figure 1 below).
Figure 1
Second, out of the 14.4% increase, Rest of the World region was the most significant contributor, with 11.5pps, while North America contributed a meagre 0.6pps.
Table 2
- ARPU - reported at $2.69, this represents a 16% YoY decline from $3.2 reached in Q2'2022. Not surprisingly, N.A. contributed 16.7pps, with the RoW region being the only one in the green, with 1.7pps.
Table 3
- Stock-Based Compensation ("SBC") Expense - SBC expense still plays a significant role both in its scale and the adjustment to EBITDA. In the case of the former, SBC expense stands at 31.8% of TTM Q2'2023 revenues, which is much higher than across the company's closest peer Pinterest (PINS) (20%), let alone Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) (7.3%) and Meta Platforms (META) (8.9%).
In the case of the latter, SNAP shows its adjusted EBITDA on quarterly basis is $(38)mln versus $(365)mln GAAP EBITDA (which makes it $268mln and $(1.3)bln on TTM basis, respectively). But one should be cautious with this metric, as I mentioned in my earlier article, since virtually 90% of this improvement, if looked at on TTM basis (Q2'2023), is due to the SBC expense adjustment. While the company posits this is a non-cash expense - make no mistake, this is a recurring and significant expense item, which should not be eliminated. In other words, the company is still unprofitable.
The Bottom Line
As I mentioned in my May article, N.A. has either stalled or declined for Snap Inc., depending on the measure being looked at. Since this is the region that has the greatest share of total ARPU, the trend is worrisome, and this quarter has not shown any sign of improvement. The fact that the company resumed providing quarterly guidance (for the first time since the beginning of 2022) with negative 5% to 0% of revenue growth and $50mln-$100mln adjusted EBITDA (implying an even worse GAAP EBITDA), does not provide any hope either.
Valuation
Given the above, I maintain my view and stance on the company. Despite negative Snap Inc. Q3 guidance, I will maintain 0% revenue growth for the next 12 months, which should gradually recover to 25% in year 5, before declining to 3.86% in year 10; target operating margin will also be kept at 20%.
As a result, I estimate the Snap Inc. value per share at $5.5, slightly below the $6 level estimated in the May's article, indicating around 48% downside for the company's stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
