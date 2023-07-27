Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PG&E Corporation (PCG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Arnold - Vice President of Investor Relations

Patti Poppe - Chief Executive Officer

Carolyn Burke - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Ryan Levine - Citi

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by. My name is Brent and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PG&E Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Mr. Jonathan Arnold Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Arnold

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for PG&E's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With us today are Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer; and Carolyn Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We also have other members of the leadership team here with us in our Oakland headquarters.

First, I should remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements about our outlook for future financial results. These statements are based on information currently available to management. Some of the important factors which could affect our actual financial results are described on the second page of today's second quarter earnings call presentation. Presentation also includes a reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. The slides along with other relevant information can be found online at investor.pgecorp.com. We would also encourage you to review our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30 2023.

With that it's my pleasure to hand the call over to our CEO Patti Poppe.

Patti Poppe

Thank you, Jonathan. And good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining

