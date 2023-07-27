Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GFL Environmental, Inc. (GFL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 3:42 PM ETGFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), GFL:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

GFL Environmental, Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Dovigi - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

Luke Pelosi - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Hoffman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Adam Bubes - Goldman Sachs Group

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Stephanie Yee - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the GFL Environmental 2023 Q2 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Also note that the call is being recorded. And now I would like to turn the conference over to Patrick Dovigi. Please go ahead, sir.

Patrick Dovigi

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Sorry for the slight delay as our conference operator is experiencing technical difficulties at the current time. So you may hear from others that they may have not been able to log in, but anyone that logged in prior to sort of 8:15 a.m has the ability to log in. But it is -- the conference call is available sort of on the webcast and was logged in before 8:15 can certainly ask questions. So I'd like to welcome everyone to today's call, and thank you for joinin us.

This morning, we will be reviewing our results for the second quarter and updating our guidance for this year. I'm joined this morning by Luke Pelosi, our CFO, who will take us through our forward-looking disclaimer before we get into details.

Luke Pelosi

Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining. We have filed our earnings press release, which includes important information. The press release is available on our website. We have prepared a presentation to accompany this call that is also available on our website. During this call, we'll be making some forward-looking statements within the meaning of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.