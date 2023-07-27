Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NOV Inc. (NOV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 3:44 PM ETNOV Inc. (NOV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Blake McCarthy – Vice President-Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Clay Williams – President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Jose Bayardo – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marc Bianchi – TD Cowen

Luke Lemoine – Piper Sandler

Jim Lyson – Raymond James

Stephen Gengaro – Stifel

Scott Gruber – Citigroup

Blake McCarthy

Welcome, everyone, to NOV's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Clay Williams, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Jose Bayardo, our Senior Vice President and CFO.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of today's comments are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. They involve risks and uncertainty, and actual results may differ materially. No one should assume these forward-looking statements remain valid later in the quarter or later in the year. For a more detailed discussion of the major risk factors affecting our business, please refer to our latest Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our comments also include non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the nearest corresponding GAAP measures are in our earnings release available on our website.

On a U.S. GAAP basis, for the second quarter of 2023, NOV reported revenues of $2.09 billion and net income of $155 million or $0.39 per fully diluted share. Our use of the term EBITDA throughout this morning's call corresponds with the term adjusted EBITDA as defined in our earnings release. Later in the call, we will host a question-and-answer session. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up to permit more participation.

Now let me turn the call over to Clay.

Clay Williams

Thank you, Blake. For the second quarter of 2023, NOV reported

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.