Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 3:55 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBF, RHHVF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bruno Eschli - Head, Investor Relations

Thomas Schinecker - Chief Executive Officer, Roche Group

Teresa Graham - Chief Executive Officer, Roche Pharmaceuticals

Matthew Sause - Chief Executive Officer, Roche Diagnostics

Alan Hippe - Chief Financial and Information Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sachin Jain - Bank of America

Matthew Weston - Credit Suisse

Mark Purcell - Morgan Stanley

Michael Leuchten - UBS

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Richard Parkes - BNP Paribas

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Simon Baker - Redburn

Andrew Baum - Citi

Emily Field - Barclays

Luisa Hector - Berenberg

Holger Blum - Patinex Management

Rajesh Kumar - HSBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Roche's Half Year Results Webinar 2023. My name is Henrik and I'm the technical operator for today's call. Kindly note that the webinar is being recorded. I would like to inform you that all participants are in listen-only mode during the call. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] One last remark, if you'd like to follow the presented slides on your end as well. Please feel free to go to roche.com/investors to download the presentation.

At this time, it's my pleasure to introduce you to Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Group. Mr. Schinecker, the stage is yours.

Thomas Schinecker

Thank you very much, and hello and welcome, everyone to today's call. I'm looking forward to sharing our half year 2023 results with you. For the first half year of 2023, we saw the base business of both pharma and diagnostics divisions grow very strongly with a total of 8%.

Group sales declined 2% at constant exchange rate, and this was due to the expected decline of sales from COVID-19 products. And this was in line with the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.