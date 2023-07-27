Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 3:56 PM ETDTE Energy Company (DTE), DTG, DTW, DTB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Barbara Tuckfield - Director of Investor Relations

Gerry Norcia - Chairman and CEO

Dave Ruud - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Shahr Pourreza - Guggenheim

Heidi Hauchon - Bank of America

Michael Sullivan - Wolfe Research

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Alex Mortimer - Mizuho

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the DTE Energy Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And now at this time, I would like to turn things over to Ms. Barbara Tuckfield, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Barbara Tuckfield

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, I would like to remind you to read the safe harbor statement on Page two of the presentation, including the reference to forward-looking statements. Our presentation also includes references to operating earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings provided in the appendix. With us this morning are Gerry Norcia, Chairman and CEO; and Dave Ruud, Executive Vice President and CFO. And now I'll turn it over to Gerry to start the call this morning.

Gerry Norcia

Well, thanks, Barb, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. This morning, I will be discussing the achievements we've made so far this year and provide a general business update. I'll discuss the progress of our regulatory proceedings including the details of our IRP settlement. Dave will provide a financial update and wrap things up before we take your questions. Before we dive in, I want to take this opportunity to touch on some recent appointments to our regulatory commission here in Michigan. Governor Whitmer extended Chair Dan Scripps term an additional six years to 2029. The reappointment of Chair

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.