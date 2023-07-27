Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Another Quarter That Doesn't Justify Mastercard's Premium Over Visa

Jul. 27, 2023
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • Visa and Mastercard operate two of the best businesses in the world, as the duopoly responsible for processing most of the world's transactions.
  • Even after decades of market outperformance and high double-digit growth, the companies have plenty of room for growth, as their new services expand and cash usage continues to decline.
  • Based on the companies' P/E ratios, both trade below their historical valuations, and Mastercard trades at a 21% premium over Visa.
  • While Mastercard outgrew Visa in terms of volumes and revenues, Visa increased the margin gap between the two and outgrew in terms of absolute dollars.
  • I estimate both stocks will provide market-beating returns, and expect Visa to outperform due to its better margins, similar growth prospects, and more attractive valuation.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) are international brands, trusted by billions of people to process their payments all over the world. Even after decades of outperformance and impressive high double-digit growth, I believe there's still plenty of room

Yuval Rotem
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Comments (4)

Yuval Rotem
Article Update Today, 5:14 PM
bturley
Today, 5:38 PM
Just buy both and watch. That has worked for me with these two for years!
Fatherbear
Today, 5:31 PM
Ling both and hog happy.
The Cardinal
Today, 5:12 PM
Buy V. Hold it for a decade. You won't be sorry. I've only owned it for 5 years and much of that has been through the pandemic and the slowdown, but my investment has still be excellent. As the economy accelerates after this downturn ends in the next year or two, I expect V to be pushing 300 and looking for another stock split.
