Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 4:04 PM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Krueger - Vice President-Finance

Paul Rady - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Michael Kennedy - Chief Financial Officer

Dave Cannelongo - Senior Vice President, Liquids Marketing & Transportation

Justin Fowler - Senior Vice President, Natural Gas Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen

Subhasish Chandra - The Benchmark Company

Gregg Brody - Bank of America

Kevin MacCurdy - Pickering Energy Partners

Nitin Kumar - Mizuho Securities

Umang Choudhary - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Antero Resources Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to you, Mr. Brendan Krueger, VP of Finance. Thank you, Mr. Brendan, you may begin.

Brendan Krueger

Thank you. Good morning, thank you for joining us for Antero's second quarter 2023 investor conference call. We'll spend a few minutes going through the financial and operating highlights, and then we'll open it up for Q&A.

I would also like to direct you to the homepage of our website at www.anteroresources.com, where we have provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today's call.

Today's call may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Joining me on the call today are Paul Rady, Chairman, CEO and President; Michael Kennedy, CFO, Dave Cannelongo, Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing & Transportation and Justin Fowler, Senior Vice President of Natural Gas Marketing.

I will

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.