Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 4:05 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), AEM:CA
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 27, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ammar Al-Joundi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dominique Girard - EVP and COO, Nunavut, Quebec & Europe

Natasha Vaz - EVP and COO, Ontario, Australia & Mexico

Jean Robitaille - Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital

Anita Soni - CIBC

Mike Parkin - National Bank

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

John Tumazos - Very Independent Research

Operator

Good day. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Agnico Eagle Second Quarter Results 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

And now, I will turn the call over to Ammar Al-Joundi. You may begin.

Ammar Al-Joundi

Thank you, very much, and good morning, everyone. Before we jump in, I would like to point out that we believe talking about some forward-looking concepts and statements and there is some documents at the beginning of the package that you might want to go through. We have our team with us today. We're going to be in a very good position to talk about the quarter and a very good position to answer questions afterwards. But really today there are only three key takeaways that we'll go through.

One, we had a very strong operating quarter, consistent performance by the team across all the sites, and I'm proud to say now for several quarters in a row. Two, excellent progress on our Abitibi optimization programs. As many of you know, we have a very ambitious program to consolidate and optimize our Abitibi platform. We believe, we have the potential to

