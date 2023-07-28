Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warner Bros. Discovery And Comcast: The Inconvenient Truth For Investors Behind The 'Barbenheimer' Success

Jul. 28, 2023 7:30 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA), WBD3 Comments
The Entertainment Oracle profile picture
The Entertainment Oracle
3.7K Followers

Summary

  • While the “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” twin-bill (aka “Barbenheimer”) over-performed, it is not all good news for the entertainment industry and its investors.
  • The pair’s ability to over-index and draw massive crowds may be a short-term boost for Hollywood as duplicating this type of draw is going to be easier said than done.
  • These movies appealed to very specific audiences that don’t always show up, but both studios made them feel like they “had” to see them in theaters.
  • We already have seen a reduction in theatrical movies due to COVID-related changes and now with the strikes, the number could shrink even more.
  • Whether its projects being shelved as “reserves” for their various studios or unable to even start production, last weekend could easily prove to be the exception rather than the norm.
"Barbie" European Premiere - VIP Access

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment

With over $500 million combined in worldwide grosses and wall-to-wall (positive) placements in the media you’d think the past weekend’s success of Warner Bros. Discovery’s (NASDAQ:WBD) Barbie and Universal’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Oppenheimer would be nothing but a success story.

And in

A long time entertainment industry professional, I have worked with a number of top Hollywood studios and networks. With over a decade in the field I use my in-depth knowledge of film and television to inform potential investors about the viability of the many upcoming projects in the industry. Questions? E-mail me at TheEntertainmentOracle[at]gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 8:20 AM
Premium
Comments (11.23K)
Play Barbie with $MAT:

“Mattel plans to go all in on Barbie for Christmas”
www.cnn.com/...
H
HavingFunToday
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (1.82K)
@OverTheHorizon should be writing the 2nd movie already. While I will not be seeing it because not interested in it the movie made money and was successful why not keep making them and possibly spin offs as well.
G
Grad91
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (448)
The real question is “do cinema-released movies still hold a large place in our newer and younger culture?” So far, the answer is “no.” Part of the issue could be that movie theaters didn’t take the hint pre-Covid that their prices were pushing youth away.
