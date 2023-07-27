Ray Geiger

Introduction

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) has been a core holding of my portfolio for years. Next two my other investments in Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) and Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern provides my portfolio with East Coast and intermodal exposure.

My most recent article was written in April when I wrote that the stock was a buy after derailment headlines and economic growth fears had caused its market cap to plummet.

Now, the stock is almost 20% higher. Unfortunately, economic growth has not rebounded, which has resulted in poor 2Q23 results and weakness in all segments - especially in intermodal - and a much higher operating ratio.

The good news is that the company is seeing operating improvements and secular growth tailwinds like economic re-shoring.

In my opinion, NSC could be a smart investment opportunity if we get another correction.

Even though the economy is challenging right now, dividend growth investors could potentially see significant benefits from holding NSC shares as long as the valuation is reasonable.

2Q23 Was A Truly Challenging Quarter

Norfolk Southern is a major intermodal railroad. The company had 25% intermodal exposure in 2Q23, which makes it one of the most intermodal-focused railroads behind Buffett-owned BNSF.

Intermodal is a segment reliant on consumer sentiment, which makes it the ground zero of poor consumer sentiment right now.

For example, earlier this month, I tweeted that total intermodal traffic in the United States is now below 2020 levels. Three years ago, the world was shaken by major lockdowns, which shows how poor demand is right now.

Association of American Railroads

Unfortunately, this isn't the only problem, as economic growth, in general, is doing poorly. The ISM Manufacturing Index has been in contraction territory since 4Q22, with new orders taking another hit in June.

Bloomberg

As one can imagine, these developments had a major impact on Norfolk Southern.

In the second quarter, Norfolk Southern faced significant challenges due to soft freight demand, lower commodity prices, and still recovering service levels.

The company generated just under $3 billion in revenue, which is down 8% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Norfolk Southern

This decline was driven by a 6% drop in volume and lower revenue from fuel and accessorials.

ARPU (Average Revenue Per Unit) also was down year-over-year, but revenue per unit less fuel improved by 1% due to gains in price and favorable mix, primarily driven by tempered demand for intermodal and utility coal.

Merchandise results were mixed, with favorable conditions in the automotive and agriculture markets offset by headwinds in the chemicals market.

As expected, the Intermodal segment took the biggest hit, with volumes declining by 14% year-over-year due to weak freight demand, high inventories, and excess truck capacity. In other words, these problems are tied to inventory destocking.

However, international volumes increased by 1% year-over-year and 5.8% sequentially over the last quarter.

Furthermore, customers are shifting highway freight back into IPI services, which is one of the secular long-term tailwinds benefiting railroads.

With regard to coal, volumes remained flat year-over-year, but coal revenues fell by 4% as RPU declined.

Weakness in utility coal volumes was attributed to historically low natural gas prices and elevated stockpiles. However, gains in export shipments due to increased production and overseas demand partially offset the decline.

With this in mind, costs were also an issue, which was made worse by the major derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this year.

CNN (February 2023)

Due to this incident, the company recorded $416 million in costs in Q2, primarily attributed to environmental cleanup activities.

While there has been significant progress in remediating the site, further restoration efforts are expected to continue. The financial estimates provided below take into account the expectation that activity at the site will moderate in the fourth quarter, but any changes in cleanup activities or government oversight may affect these estimates.

Norfolk Southern

Additionally, costs may be impacted by the creation of a healthcare fund for affected residents, potential fines, penalties, settlements, and ongoing legal expenses.

Only $287 million of the $803 million recorded so far has been paid through June 30, with the rest expected to be paid over the remainder of the year and beyond.

Based on this context, adjusted operating expenses were relatively flat, but the incident-related service impacts incurred additional costs not accounted for in the $416 million operating expense adjustment.

Norfolk Southern

As a result, the adjusted operating ratio was 66.7%, which is a poor number. When adding derailment expenses, we get an OR of 80.7%, which is the worst number I've seen since I started researching and buying railroads. Nonetheless, I'm giving NSC credit for keeping adjusted expenses flat, which is not easy in this inflationary environment.

Norfolk Southern

Nonetheless, operating income, net income, and EPS were down by 22%, 18%, and 14%, respectively, on an adjusted basis.

During its earnings call, the company mentioned that stronger margins could have been achieved if more revenue could have been moved with the Q2 cost structure.

Hiring And Productivity Improvements

Ever since the pandemic, railroads have been struggling with operating challenges. First, demand was weak due to lockdowns. Then, volumes accelerated at an unprecedented pace. Now, demand is weak again.

Efficiently managing these developments is hard. Even small mistakes can lead to unnecessary expenses and disappointed customers and/or shareholders.

In the second quarter, the company addressed the challenges related to inventory buildup caused by the first-quarter service interruptions. They put a plan in place to work down the inventory buildup while also restoring the mainline and overall network conditions.

As a result of successful execution, railcars are now cycling throughout the network at a faster rate than before 2022, achieving greater railcar fleet productivity.

Norfolk Southern

Furthermore and regarding workforce management, the company has been working on rightsizing its workforce.

The efforts to resize the training pipeline have continued throughout the first half of the year, with expectations of tapering down over the latter half. The goal is to maintain an appropriately-sized workforce to ensure reliability and long-term resilience as part of the company's strategy.

Norfolk Southern

I'm glad the company is somewhat slowing down the hiring process, as it's now risking hiring too many employees, which would hurt morale if it needs to downsize again.

What's Next?

Despite the uncertainty in the economy, Norfolk Southern remains confident in its service, productivity, and growth strategy.

In merchandise markets, the company expects strength in metals and automotive volumes due to nonresidential construction, re-shoring, infrastructure projects, and pent-up demand for US light vehicles.

Especially re-shoring is a huge opportunity for railroads, as it's expected to provide the US economy with long-term secular growth potential. It's not a sudden tailwind but a gradual factor that benefits railroads because of new factories and higher shipping volumes down the road.

For example, Norfolk Southern is actively involved in the emerging electric vehicle supply chain. Their network is well positioned for future industrial development, with significant investments in EV battery manufacturing plants announced along their lines.

Norfolk Southern

The company's industrial development team has reported $2.6 billion in completed industry investment, bringing 3,200 new jobs to local communities served by Norfolk Southern.

Going back to the segment outlook, the company anticipates continued weakness in the chemicals markets.

For the Intermodal segment, international volumes are expected to continue growing, while the domestic side's growth will depend on US consumer demand, retail inventory levels, and the truck market.

The coal segment is expected to see overall volume growth driven by export markets, while utility coal may face challenges.

Based on these comments, Norfolk Southern modified its full-year outlook due to revenue shortfalls in the first half of 2023. They now anticipate revenue to be down at least 3% for the year, with modest volume improvements in the second half.

Norfolk Southern

Capital expenditures are expected to be higher as the company accelerates investments in safety, service, productivity, and growth.

Valuation

Norfolk Southern is not in a good spot right now. Intermodal is a hot mess, chemicals and related cyclical goods are weakening, and costs remain sticky. Even worse, higher investments in safety and growth and derailment-related costs are pressuring free cash flow.

If I had to rank the North American Class I railroads, NSC would be last.

Please note that I'm saying this as a long-term shareholder.

The good news is that this comes with opportunities. While NSC is the worst performer this year, it has a highly attractive valuation and the most room for improvement, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

Together with its East Coast peer CSX Corp. (CSX), NSC has the lowest EV/EBITDA multiple.

Data by YCharts

The same goes for free cash flow. This year, free cash flow is expected to drop to $2.2 billion, followed by an upswing with an average annual growth rate of 11%.

Leo Nelissen

While these expectations obviously depend on the direction of the economy, I think the company can beat these numbers if we get a bottom going into next year.

Having said that, NSC is trading at 21.8x 2024E free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

This valuation is fair. It even has a considerable margin of safety as the company usually trades close to 26-30x free cash flow.

Unfortunately, right now, economic troubles and business headwinds keep the market from applying a higher multiple. It's hard to disagree with that.

Based on everything I've said so far, I will likely be a buyer if the stock were to drop to $200 again. I'm not in a hurry to buy more, as I was an aggressive buyer when the stock was close to $210.

The current consensus price target is $243, which is 3% above the current price. I agree with that. I'll significantly raise my target price if we get signs of an economic bottom.

For now, NSC remains too fragile and too dependent on intermodal.

Nonetheless, as I already mentioned, this is reflected in the valuation. NSC has the most room to improve, and I hope that management efficiently manages the derailment costs and operating inefficiencies in the quarters ahead.

I rate the stock a hold. It's a buy below $220/$215.

Takeaway

Norfolk Southern faced a challenging quarter with lower volumes and higher costs, particularly in its intermodal segment.

Weak freight demand and economic growth concerns impacted the company's performance, leading to a significant decline in revenue and earnings.

Despite the headwinds, NSC is optimistic about its operating improvements and the potential benefits from economic re-shoring. The company's involvement in the emerging electric vehicle supply chain and investments in EV battery manufacturing plants provide opportunities for future growth.

While NSC's current valuation is attractive and offers room for improvement, it remains vulnerable to economic uncertainties and intermodal challenges.

As a long-term shareholder, I view NSC as a hold, but I would consider it a smart investment opportunity if the price drops below $220/$215.

In the long run, dividend growth investors could benefit from holding NSC shares, given the company's efforts to manage costs and capitalize on secular growth tailwinds.