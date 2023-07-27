Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

4 Excellent Oil Companies For Your High Dividend Income Portfolio

Jul. 27, 2023 5:32 PM ETDINO, DMLP, GLP, HESM
Anthony Garcia profile picture
Anthony Garcia
770 Followers

Summary

  • The energy sector has been in near-term lows for some time now, and has rebounded well, however there is still plenty of opportunity for income investors.
  • Combined, these stocks represent all of the oil supply chain from upstream, midstream, and downstream.
  • I think all of these stocks are fairly recession resistant, and will be able to continue their dividend in troubled times.
  • These particular companies are also chosen to either maintain their pricing, or grow share pricing over time.

Oil pupjacks whiring at night

Gary Kavanagh

This is a basket containing some of the energy stocks I've detailed here over the past several months.

In each of these cases I have personally bought the security, and I purchased them in client accounts. I manage several

This article was written by

Anthony Garcia profile picture
Anthony Garcia
770 Followers
Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst. I proudly taught myself everything, and very proudly have zero big fund Wall Street bonafides - I focus entirely on the DIY investor who is just like me. I also manage and advise private equity funds who wanted nothing to do with the big boys on Wall Street. My book is launching in July! Sign up for my FREE weekly newsletter with market and economic analysis, as well as a stock pick at https://www.investingisntcomplicated.com/free-newsletter

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DMLP, GLP, HESM, DINO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.