Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 4:54 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), TTFNF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Pouyanné - Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Pierre Sbraire - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Oswald Clint - Bernstein

Irene Himona - Société Générale

Christopher Kuplent - Bank of America

Lydia Rainforth - Barclays

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC

Kim Fustier - HSBC

Lucas Herrmann - Exane

Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen

Henri Patricot - UBS

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to TotalEnergies Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Results Conference Call. I now hand over to Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO; and Jean-Pierre Sbraire, CFO, who will lead you through this call. Sir, please go ahead.

Patrick Pouyanné

So good morning, good afternoon, everybody, wherever you are, Patrick Pouyanné speaking. Before Jean-Pierre will go through the details of where could characterize a solid set of numbers. I would like to come back on the solution on the major investments that we have announced in this last quarter, which are a good illustration of our oil and gas and electricity strategy, which, in fact, are based on these 2 fundamental growth pillars on one side, growing our hydrocarbon based, mainly driven by LNG, but all of course, is our cash engine of today; and secondly, developing a profitable and integrated power business, which is key for the future cash and Gino the company. results, I should characterize them as good cash flows, good and good distribution -- strong distribution through buybacks. So continuity and strong and solid set of numbers, but Jean-Pierre will come back on it.

So first, on the first pillar, I would like to highlight some few important projects. The first one, of course, is our projects in Iraq, I -- you know that the company is going in Iraq 10 years ago, but it's not a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.