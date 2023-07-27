Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HYG: Overpriced Junk Bonds Spell Trouble Ahead

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
233 Followers

Summary

  • I expect junk bonds to face instability due to their artificially high prices and the potential for a recession.
  • Despite HYG's impressive yield the risk-reward ratio is inadequate.
  • I rate HYG a Sell due to its poor risk-reward ratio resulting from the fact that its yield is well below the historic trend line compared to 10-year treasuries.

Junk bonds are known for their high yields and high risk. Junk bonds, also known as non-investment grade or high-yield bonds, are bonds issued by companies that have a higher chance of default relative to their investment-grade counterparts. In the past

I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management. I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I mainly cover undiscovered ETFs, primarily in the fixed-income and energy sectors. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

H
Husky returns
Today, 6:44 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (33)
Nice article. I also think investor sentiment towards HY bonds has forever changed due to the Fed intervention during COVID. Had the Fed not back-stopped the HY market it would have seized up for sure. I was speaking with an investment advisor on Monday who indicated that HY bonds are a great investment because the Fed has our backs. I wonder what will happen if a day comes when they cannot back-stop the HY market or they decide not to.
M
Moorejam
Today, 6:31 PM
Premium
Comments (220)
High Yield OAS is ~3.5% with a wall of refis coming in 2024-26. I'm outright short HYG. Historically, High Yield outperforms equities over ext 5 years when HY OAS >6%, but it can get A LOT wider!
March 2020: 8.8%
Nov 2008: 18%
Oct 2002: 10.6%
Oct 2001: 9.6%

With duration of 3.6 years, OAS widening to 6% would translate to a drop go about 9% in price or a $68 price. I'll start covering below $70, and may go log I the mid-60's.
g
grcinak
Today, 6:14 PM
Premium
Comments (1.43K)
Most estimates suggest the Russel 2000 includes 40% of companies that are essentially Zombies, without 2 years of cash runway, and faint hope of future profitability... specifically concerning debt loads and upcoming non-ZIRP refi-rates.
