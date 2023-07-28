Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer Stock: 3 Key Items To Look For In Q2 Earnings

Jul. 28, 2023 1:30 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)AMLP, ET.PC, ET.PD, ET.PE, SPY2 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP is set to discuss its Q2 results next week.
  • We look at three key items to look for in their earnings release and earnings call.
  • We also share our latest take on the stock.
Number 3 cut on note paper, White note paper blue background

spawns

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) stock has been a big winner for us since we bought it in our Core Portfolio on December 3rd, 2020, crushing the broader MLP sector (AMLP) and stock market (SPY) since then:

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

J
John749
Today, 2:20 AM
Comments (1.46K)
Sam we Compounded about 10% more ET units YTD at about 10.5% return. our new raises from just our MLP’S EPD, ET and WES this year increased our quarterly return on our whole Portfolio Basis to 2.7% up from 2.52. That is a lot of Return of Capital to use how we please. 23 will be another Great Year for us.
2/3 of our portfolio is essentially a Geometric Progression currently doubling at
a 6.41 interval. We just spend the other 1/3. Someday my Wife will do
100% for maybe six years almost another double. You have written about this before maybe someday you will again.
I am enjoying my re retirement after Unfollowing all my SA writers.
I will be back along someday but till then be safe.
My Best
John
M
Medguy
Today, 1:40 AM
Premium
Comments (1.45K)
What do you see ET doing with it’s 39% ownership in USAC?
