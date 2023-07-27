Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gabriel Salas - Investor Relations

Leandro Garcia - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and please note that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Gabriel Salas, Investor Relations. Mr. Salas, you may begin.

Gabriel Salas

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our Second Quarter 2023 Results. Today's discussion will be led by Mr. Leandro Garcia, Chief Executive Officer; also joining our call today and available for your questions are Mr. Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz, Vice President of Operations; Mr. Alejandro Hermoza, Vice President of Sustainability, Mr. Renzo Macher, Vice President of Projects; Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Geology and Exploration Manager; and Mr. Raul Benavides, Director.

Before I hand our call over, let me first touch on a few items. On Buenaventura's website, you will find our press release that was posted yesterday after market close. Please note that today's remarks include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions. While management believes that its assumptions, expectations and projections are reasonable in the view of the currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. I encourage you to read the full disclosure concerning forward-looking statements within the earnings results press release issued on July 26, 2023.

Let me now turn the call to Mr. Leandro Garcia.

Leandro Garcia

Thank you, Gabriel. Good morning to all, and thank you for attending this conference. We are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.