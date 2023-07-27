Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TC Energy Shares Have Fallen Too Far (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 27, 2023 6:10 PM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP), TRP:CA12 Comments
HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Until now, we have recommended avoiding TC Energy Corporation shares due to ongoing operational and management issues.
  • However, the shares have fallen to a point that overly discounts the company’s troubles and ignores its high-quality assets and growth prospects.
  • We’re upgrading our rating to Buy with a $54 price target.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at HFI Research Energy Income. Learn More »

TC Energy head office with new logo

Brett Holmes Photography

Note to readers: Dollar values in this article are made in reference to Canadian dollars. Also, we refer to the Canadian listing of TC Energy stock (TRP.TO) or (TSX:TRP:CA) and not to the U.S. listing (NYSE:TRP).

The

Outperform!

At HFIR Energy Income, we strive to outperform with every pick recommendation. Since inception in 2021, the HFIR Energy Income Portfolio has returned 76.2%, versus its benchmark's return of 42.1%.

What are you waiting for, come and check us out today

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.67K Followers
An energy income service from the largest energy research firm on SA.

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

R
Rhoda711
Today, 6:59 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.62K)
Thank you Bea for that reminder.
If they keep dropping they’ll be back to 2009 prices.
With the obviously sloppy maintenance here. ..
How likely will penalties from Biden pipeline leakage regulations hit them hard.
Cause another drop?

8-?
Invest In Texas profile picture
Invest In Texas
Today, 6:58 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.05K)
@HFIR Energy Income How does the company splitting its business affect your beliefs?
globalnews.ca/...
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 6:49 PM
Comments (12.14K)
So target is roughly $41US; long $TRP, now the spinoff coming eventually of liquids pipe- which mkt seems to like as well as the earnings release post close. Small position will consider adding to that and to $ENB, better values than other firms here imo. Bea
Landlord Investor profile picture
Landlord Investor
Today, 6:29 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6.23K)
I’m a fan of their TSX listed preferreds. You can only access the TSX if you have an IBKR account and you have to convert your money to CAD, so there’s currency risk, and there’s also (usually recoverable) foreign tax withholding, but the F, H, and I series all yield over 11%.

I wonder how the spinoff will impact their credit rating though and which entity the preferreds will end up with.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 6:22 PM
Premium
Comments (6.13K)
TC Energy just announced they are splitting the company into 2 seperate companies. I wonder how this is all going to shake out?? I own 2,000 shares.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 7:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.62K)
@ChuckXX
This split companies everywhere is starting to feel like a shell game.
b
bargains
Today, 6:21 PM
PRO
Comments (1.1K)
@HFIR Energy
If you don't mind sharing, what would be your absolute top pick among energy companies at this time?
R
Rleaton
Today, 6:13 PM
Premium
Comments (1.4K)
Made this article a tad too soon! But I still agree with your piece. Need to update with the info on the spin-off if you can.
D
Dr0Doom
Today, 6:19 PM
Comments (1.3K)
@Rleaton Not to mention: "their current price of $48.50". Wonder if they still think it's going to $54, now that the price is under $36.
R
Rleaton
Today, 6:21 PM
Premium
Comments (1.4K)
@Dr0Doom price is CAD
D
Dr0Doom
Today, 6:29 PM
Comments (1.3K)
@Rleaton Ah, ok. Did not realize that. Makes more sense.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.