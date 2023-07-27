Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 5:15 PM ETOil States International, Inc. (OIS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ellen Pennington - Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Cindy Taylor - President, CEO and Executive Director

Lloyd Hajdik - Executive VP, CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Oil States International Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I would like to now turn the call over to Ellen Pennington. Please go ahead.

Ellen Pennington

Thank you, Mandeep. Good morning, and welcome to Oil States' second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our call today will be led by our president and CEO, Cindy Taylor; Lloyd Hajdik, Oil States' Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Moses, Oil States' Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Before we begin, we would like to caution listeners regarding forward-looking statements. To the extent that our remarks today contain information other than historical information, please note that we are relying on the safe harbor protections afforded by federal law. No one should assume that these forward-looking statements remain valid later in the quarter or beyond. Any such remarks should be weighed in the context of the many factors that affect our business, including those risks disclosed in our Form 10-K along with other SEC filings. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Oil States' website. A replay of the conference call will be available 2 hours after the completion of this call and will continue to be available for 12 months.

I will now turn the call over to Cindy.

Cindy Taylor

Thank you, Ellen. Good morning, and thank you for joining our conference call today, where we will discuss our second quarter 2023 results and provide our thoughts on market

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.