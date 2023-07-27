Araya Doheny

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy, as I believed Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) would see an increase in gross margin as the demand environment returns to normalcy. This, combined with management's focus on OPEX control, should boost EBIT margin and FCF. I am revising my rating to a hold as I see the valuation fully pricing in my previous expectations (note: the stock is up ~38% since I first wrote about it).

Financials/Valuation

LOGI's first-quarter revenue of $974 million was down 16% year over year but still above the consensus estimate of $934 million (-19.5% decline). Although LOGI's revenue was down, I do want to highlight the fact that they increased their market share (1Q24 earnings call). Sales projections for 1H24 have been raised by management to a range of $1.875–$1.975 billion, up from the previous estimate of $1.8–$1.9 billion. In addition, the range for non-GAAP operating income has increased, from $160–$190 million to $180–$220 million.

Based on my view of the business, just as it did from 2018 to 2022 (industry grew 10% while LOGI grew ~2x), LOGI should be able to grow faster than the market (3.3%, according to the business research company) given its scale, branding, and distribution across the globe. I believe the downcycle has forced several players out of the market, which is evident in LOGI gaining share even when its revenue was in decline. As such, in an upturning market, I don’t see why LOGI would not be able to continue its ability to gain share. As mentioned below and in my previous updates, I expect margins to increase overtime as gross margin improves upon easing input cost headwinds. Coupled with lower variable costs, margins at the bottom line should improve from here. As there are no direct like-for-like peers, I compared LOGI to its historical average to benchmark its valuation today. LOGI used to trade at an average of 20x forward PE, and it is trading at 22x today. Valuation should revert to mean given my expectations that LOGI will see normalcy in the demand environment soon. Altogether, I reached a price target of $70, making the stock fairly valued today.

Based on author's own math

Comments

Although overall revenue fell in 1Q24, which I believe was widely expected by the market, the good news is that management highlighted some promising trends for the company's future and remarked on some notable successes. First of all, it's encouraging that a number of large organizations have chosen to adopt Logitech standards, as this should eventually translate into revenue as customers deploy spending as budgets become available. Moreover, the new product launches in the Video Collaboration should continue to drive growth and also improve margins, given that it is the more profitable segment in the business.

LOGI

Profitability-wise, I anticipate an uptick in gross margin in the coming quarters as unfavorable current and input cost inflation, as well as the need for expensive expedited shipping, begin to abate. In 1Q24, LOGI's gross margins increased by ~270 bps (1Q24 38.55%, 4Q23 35.82%) sequentially. This improvement was primarily attributable to a drastic decrease in inventory, but was faced with FX headwinds and an unfavorable product mix. Management, yet again, demonstrated their execution abilities by counteracting these headwinds with cost improvements initiatives and reduced usage of expedited shipping.

As the ship is tightened even more by management, the gross margin should improve, and so should the EBIT margin. As management works to cut variable operating costs, like the 23% quarterly drop in sales and marketing costs, I anticipate operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to continue falling. However, management isn't giving up on the growth opportunity in the long run; they're still investing in R&D to boost the company's products and strengthen its competitive standing, which is good news for expanding the company's market share. Overall, I believe that steady, incremental progress in controlling costs will aid in maintaining EBIT and margins.

Risks And Conclusion

The risk with LOGI is that demand remains lackluster for longer than I expected. Although it is gaining share, the absolute revenue dollar is decreasing. The larger the magnitude of the decline, the steeper the recovery needed to meet consensus FY24/25 estimates. If the market deems that LOGI will not be able to meet them, it will likely result in pressure on the stock price. As I believe valuation has priced in the upside, I am revising my recommendation to hold, following its 38% increase since my initial buy rating.