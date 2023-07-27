Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 5:21 PM ETLSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fred Buonocore - Vice President of Investor Relations

Mark Behrman - Chief Executive Officer

Cheryl Maguire - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Spector - UBS

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Dan Rizzo - Jefferies

Rob McGuire - Granite Research

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the LSB Industries Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please type– on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Fred Buonocore, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Fred Buonocore

Good morning, everyone. Joining me today are Mark Behrman, our Chief Executive Officer; and Cheryl Maguire, our Chief Financial Officer. Please note that today's call will include forward-looking statements and because the statements are based on the company's current intent, expectations and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance, and a variety of factors could cause the actual results to differ materially. As this call will include references to non-GAAP results, please see the press release in the Investors section of our website, lsbindustries.com for further information regarding forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP results to GAAP results. At this time, I'd like to go ahead and turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Behrman

Thank you, Fred. We're happy to have the opportunity to speak with you today about our 2023 second quarter results and our outlook for the third quarter and full year of 2023. I'd like to start by once again congratulating our

