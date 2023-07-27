Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Diversified Energy: A Recession Can Cut Shares But Not Dividends (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Diversified Energy Company PLC's rating has been changed to Hold due to the looming recession and bearish oil and gas market.
  • The company's hedging strategies and high-margin operations position it well to generate strong cash flow and meet its dividend obligations.
  • The stock price may decline further due to the recession, but in my view, the company's strong financial leverage and secured production through 2025 support the dividend.
A Hold Rating for Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC

This article changes the recommendation for shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCQX:DECPF) to a Hold rating from a previous Buy rating: I think investors should be patient and

This article was written by

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Today, 6:51 PM
Under $1.00 I’m interested. Would compensate for 30% foreign withholdings tax as the IRS summarily categorizes this company as a “reverse” ownership entity with operations exclusively here in the US with the HQ in Alabama, but primary listing on the London stock exchange.

Even corporate management has been trying to fight this out with their foreign agents and then the IRS.

Additionally, working on these older semi-depleted and decommissioned well is a high risk (lawsuit potential) business.

I had found someone in management who was very transparent, helpful and honest about these issues (taxation), and they too were getting it in the neck by their “F” share listing as a quasi-ADR but not getting the tax benefits of no foreign withholdings tax as a U.K. corporation by bilateral treaty with the US.

The founding CEO who is still in charged did this little 2-step. Maybe for legal liability reasons, certainly not to assist any of management (or shareholders) ability to collect these outsized dividends without first taking 13%+ and reducing yield payout by X 0.30.

I sold.
