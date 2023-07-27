Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Regis Resources Limited (RGRNF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 5:25 PM ETRegis Resources Limited (RGRNF)
Regis Resources Limited (OTCPK:RGRNF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call July 26, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Beyer - Managing Director and CEO

Anthony Rechichi - CFO

Stuart Gula - COO

Ben Goldbloom - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Levi Spry - UBS

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

David Coates - Bell Potter Securities

Alex Papaioanou - Citi

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Regis Resources Quarterly Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jim Beyer, Managing Director. Please go ahead.

Jim Beyer

Thanks, Rachel. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the Regis Resources June 2023 Quarter Update. First, I'd note that I'm joined this morning by -- with our CFO, Anthony Rechichi and Stuart Gula, our COO; along with Ben Goldbloom, Head of Investor Relations.

Look, first off on safety, remains solid. Our LTI, as measured by our lost time injury frequency rate, is 0.9, less than half of the industry average. We're very -- which, of course, we're very pleased to continue to improve on. We're also pleased to finish the year with a strong quarter of gold production and cash build. The cash build in the June quarter signaled another step in the transition from the company being in investment phase and moving into a more cash-generative position. Progress on our growth plans continued, with commercial production declared at our 2 key growth projects, the Havana open pit at Tropicana and the Garden Well South Underground at Duketon. We also released our updated resource and reserve statement during the quarter, highlighted by the underground mines at both -- at all sites outpacing depletion for the second year in a row.

