The Sage Group plc (SGGEF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 5:28 PM ETThe Sage Group plc (SGGEF), SGPYY
The Sage Group plc (OTCPK:SGGEF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call July 27, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Howell - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Wood - Morgan Stanley

James Goodman - Barclays

Toby Ogg - JPMorgan

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America

Charles Brennan - Jefferies

Rahul Chopra - HSBC

Jonathan Howell

Good morning, everyone. As usual, I’ll briefly run through the key numbers and the performance of the business. And after that, we can open for Q&A. And as a reminder, all numbers in the trading statement are reported on an underlying basis, unless otherwise stated.

Sage has delivered a strong performance throughout the first 9 months, in line with expectations, growing both recurring and total revenue by double digits. We increased recurring revenue by 12% to over £1.5 billion. This was driven by continued strong growth in Sage Business Cloud of 29% to £1.2 billion, with growth well balanced between new and existing customers.

Subscription revenue increased by 17% to nearly £1.3 billion, resulting in subscription penetration of 79%, up from 74% this time last year.

Regionally, North America increased recurring revenue by 16% to £702 million, driven by strength in Sage Intacct, together with a good performance across the Sage 200 and Sage 50 cloud franchises. In the UKIA region, recurring revenue grew by 11% to £456 million. This was driven by continued progress in cloud native, including Sage Intacct and Sage’s Small Business solutions alongside growth in Sage 50 cloud.

And in Europe, recurring revenue grew by 7% to £404 million, with good growth across Sage Business Cloud, including Sage 200 cloud and Sage HR. This growth was partly offset by the Swiss disposal in Q1 of last year.

Looking at the portfolio view, Recurring revenue for the Future Sage Business Cloud opportunity increased by

