Federal Reserve: No Recession In 2023

The initial report on the growth of real GDP has been released.

Year-over-year, real GDP grew by 2.6 percent in the United States. This was higher than many forecasters expected.

Real Gross Domestic Product: Year-over-year growth rate (Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve, at its most recent meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, commented in its notes that

"Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low."

Mr. Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, commented that, at this time, the Fed was not seeing a recession coming in 2023.

Still, the rate of inflation remains too high, and the Fed continues to commit to bringing the consumer price index it targets down to a 2.0 percent annual rate.

The rate of inflation is now running around 3.0 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index is now aiming today to hit its longest winning streak since 1987, fourteen days.

All-in-all, the atmosphere around the Federal Reserve seems to be in pretty good shape.

So, what's going on?

Well, I think one thing is very clear.

The U.S. economy and the U.S. financial markets are still running on the gas from the "asset price bubble" that the Federal Reserve created in 2020 and beyond.

I have written about this many times and the narrative seems to be holding up.

The narrative on asset price inflation is connected with the story about the U.S. economy maintaining a steady rate of growth, although not a real robust rate of growth.

And, combined with this, consumer price inflation seems to be moving to a more modest rate of growth.

This is a picture that is very like the one of the U.S. economy in the 2010s.

The compound rate of real economic growth from the end of the Great Recession in 2009 to the beginning of the Covid-19 recession in 2020, was about 2.2 percent.

The compound rate of consumer price inflation during this particular period of time was around 2.3 percent.

And, asset prices, stock prices, and so on, rose and rose and rose.

The decade saw a huge increase in wealth/income inequality.

Federal Reserve Actions

Oh, by the way, the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate of interest by another 25 basis points at the recent FOMC meeting, and it also stated in its minutes "the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities…"

The Federal Reserve System has been conducting a monetary policy of quantitative tightening since the middle of March 2022, a period of 16 months.

During this 16-month period, the Fed has overseen a reduction in its securities portfolio of over $900 billion.

This seems to be a substantial reduction.

But, from the middle of March 2020 through to the middle of March 2022, the Fed's portfolio of securities increased from $3.9 trillion to $8.5 trillion… a rise of $4.6 trillion.

This was quite a "bubble."

At the end of the latest banking week, July 19, 2023, the securities portfolio had dropped to only $7.6 billion.

This is one of the major reasons why I contend that there are still lots and lots and lots of money hanging around in the financial system.

For one, the commercial banking system is still holding $3.2 trillion in "excess reserves." This reached a peak of around $4.3 trillion in the fall of 2022, so "excess reserves" have declined within the banking system over the time that the securities portfolio of the Fed has been reduced.

Credit Inflation

But, the point remains that during the decade of the 2010s, as the Federal Reserve poured more and more money into the financial system in three periods of quantitative easing, the data now strongly support the fact that relatively more of the funds flowed into the financial circuit of the economy and not into the real circuit.

That is, whereas historically, relatively more of the monetary stimulus funds flowed into real business investment, during this decade, relatively more of the funds flowed into the stock market and other financial assets. This is the major reason why the economy grew at such a moderate rate during this period of time.

This is also why income/wealth inequality increased as rapidly as it did.

For a whole decade or so, the investment community learned about the opportunities being created by the Federal Reserve and learned to take advantage of these opportunities.

In the past couple of years, this "credit inflation" has gotten upset due to the pandemic and the subsequent economic programs that have dominated the disruptions of the early 2020s.

It looks like… however… that maybe the investment community is returning to the things it learned in the decade of the 2010s. Maybe we are moving back into the habits of credit inflation.

These were not bad times.

Consumer price inflation remained low.

The economy did not grow very rapidly because the stimulus funds were not going into real investments in capital goods.

But, the economy grew. Employment remained strong and everyone seemed to be relatively happy.

Maybe not exactly what everyone might like, but it was not bad.

We'll See

So, we'll see.

The Federal Reserve continues to raise its policy rate of interest.

The stock market continues to rise.

The economy grows around 2.2 percent year-over-year.

Unemployment stays at very low rates, historically.

And, inflation drops to liveable levels.

Not bad…