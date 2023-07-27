Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 5:35 PM ETMethanex Corporation (MEOH), MX:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.86K Followers

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Herriott – Director of Investor Relations

Rich Sumner – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Bout – CIBC

Joel Jackson – BMO Capital Markets

Nelson Ng – RBC Capital Markets

Hassan Ahmed – Alembic Global

Steve Hansen – Raymond James

Ben Isaacson – Scotiabank

Kevin Estok – Jefferies

Matthew Blair – TPH

Josh Spector – UBS

Operator

Good morning. My name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Methanex Corporation 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to turn the conference call over to the Director of Investor Relations at Methanex, Ms. Sarah Herriott. Please go ahead, Ms. Herriott.

Sarah Herriott

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 results conference call. Our 2023 second quarter news release, management’s discussion and analysis and financial statements can be accessed from the Reports tab of the Investor Relations page on our website at methanex.com.

I would like to remind our listeners that our comments and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information. This information, by its nature, is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the stated outcome to differ materially from the actual outcome. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing the conclusions or making the forecasts or projections, which are included in the forward-looking information.

Please refer to our second quarter 2023 MD&A and our 2022 Annual Report for more information. I would also like to caution our listeners that any projections provided today regarding Methanex’s

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.