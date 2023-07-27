Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 6:06 PM ETComfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.87K Followers

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call July 27, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Shaeff - CAO

Brian Lane - President, CEO

Bill George - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Thalhimer - Thomson Davis

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Joshua Chan - UBS

Julio Romero - Sidoti

Sean Eastman - KeyBanc

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q2 2023 Comfort Systems USA Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Julie Shaeff, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Julie Shaeff

Thanks, Valerie. Good morning. Welcome to Comfort System USA's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Our comments today as well as our press releases contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable security laws and regulations. What we will say today is based upon the current plans and expectations of Comfort Systems USA. Those plans and expectations include risks and uncertainties that might cause actual future activities and results of our operations to be materially different from those set forth in our comments. You can read a detailed listing and commentary concerning our specific risk factors in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q as well as in our press release covering these earnings.

A slide presentation has been provided as a companion to our remarks. The presentation is posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website found at comfortsystemsusa.com.

Joining me on the call today are Brian Lane, President and Chief Executive Officer; Trent McKenna, Chief Operating Officer; and Bill George, Chief Financial Officer. Brian will open our remarks.

Brian Lane

All right. Thank you, Julie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. We had another great quarter. Our teams delivered remarkable

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.