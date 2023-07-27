Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.87K Followers

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brent Arriaga - Chief Accounting Officer

Ken Neikirk - General Counsel

Owen Kratz - Chief Executive Officer

Scotty Sparks - Chief Operating Officer

Erik Staffeldt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Lewis – BTIG

James Schumm - Cowen

David Smith - Pickering Energy

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the second quarter Helix Energy Solutions 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session at that time. If you have a question, please press the one followed by the 4 on your telephone. If any time during the conference, you need to reach an operator. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Thursday, July 27, 2023, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Brent Arriaga, CAO of Helix Energy. Please go ahead.

Brent Arriaga

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today on our conference call for our second quarter 2023 earnings release. Participating on this call today for Helix are Owen Kratz, our CEO; Scotty Sparks, our COO; Erik Staffeldt, our CFO; Ken Neikirk, our General Counsel; and myself. Hopefully, you've had an opportunity to review our earnings press release and the related slide presentation released last night. If you don't have a copy of these materials, both can be accessed through the for the investor page on our website at www.helixesg.com. The press release can be accessed under the Press Releases tab and the slide presentation can be accessed by clicking on today's webcast icon. Before we begin our prepared remarks, Ken Iker will make a statement regarding forward-looking information. Ken?

Ken Neikirk

During this conference call, we anticipate making

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.