Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.87K Followers

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (NYSE:FMX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juan Fonseca - VP, IR

Jose Antonio Fernandez - Executive Chairman & CEO

Paco Camacho - Chief Corporate Officer

Eugenio Garza - Chief Corporate Financial Officer, Director, Finance & Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Thiago Bortoluci - Goldman Sachs Group

Bob Ford - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS

Luis Willard - GBM

Ricardo Alves - Morgan Stanley

Héctor Maya - Scotiabank

Benjamin Theurer - Barclays Bank

Ulises Bolio - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sergio Matsumoto - Citigroup

Álvaro García - BTG

Alan Alanis - Santander

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the FEMSA Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. I will now hand you over to your host, Juan Fonseca, begin today's conference. Thank you.

Juan Fonseca

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to FEMSA's Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. The plan today is a little different than usual because we are joined by Jose Antonio Fernandez, our Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO, who will open the call with some important messages. After that, Paco Camacho, Eugenio Garza and I will carry on with the second quarter results, as we usually do, followed by Q&A.

Jose Antonio Fernandez

Thank you, Juan, and good morning to everyone on the line. Before we begin, I would like to thank all of you who have recently reached out to us with messages to support for Daniel after the news of his stepping down as CEO of FEMSA to focus on his health. We truly appreciate your time words and well wishes, which we have relayed to Daniel. We are grateful to the Daniel for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.