Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.87K Followers

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rodney McMahan - Vice President of Investor Relations

William Berger - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Robert Lane - Executive Vice President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Philip Shen - ROTH

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Joseph Osha - Guggenheim

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Sean Morgan - Evercore

Kasope Harrison - Piper Sandler

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Sunnova's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and will have an allocated an hour for prepared remarks and questions and answers.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Rodney McMahan, Vice President, Investor Relations at Sunnova. Please go ahead.

Rodney McMahan

Thank you, operator.

Before we begin, please note, during today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in our slide presentation, earnings press release and our 2022 Form 10-K. Please see those documents for additional information regarding those factors that may affect these forward-looking statements. Also, we will reference certain non-GAAP measures during today's call. Please refer to the appendix of our presentation as well as the earnings press release for the appropriate GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and Cautionary disclosures. On the call today are John Berger, Sunnova's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to John.

William Berger

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Sunnova achieved record growth in customer additions in the second quarter. This outstanding performance can be attributed to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.