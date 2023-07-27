Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 7:57 PM ETUltra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.87K Followers

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Rhonda Bennetto - SVP IR

Jim Scholhamer - CEO

Sheri Savage - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Ultra Clean Technology Q2 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rhonda Bennetto, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rhonda Bennetto

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Jim Scholhamer, Chief Executive Officer; and Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer. Jim will begin with some prepared remarks about the business, and Sheri will follow with the financial review, and then we'll open up the call for questions.

Today's call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions as of today, and we assume no obligation to update them after this call.

Discussion of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP can be found in today's press release posted on our website. And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jim. Jim?

Jim Scholhamer

Thank you, Rhonda, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'll start with a recap of our second quarter performance and provide some commentary on current and long-term industry dynamics before turning the call over to Sheri for a detailed financial review. Then we'll open up the call for questions.

During the second quarter, the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.